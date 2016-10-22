Preview: Blue Jackets at Stars

The Columbus Blue Jackets attempt to make it two wins in as many nights as they take to the road for the first time this season to face the Dallas Stars on Saturday in the opener of their four-game trek. Columbus notched its initial victory of 2016-17 on Friday, edging Chicago to conclude a season-opening three-game homestand that began with losses to Boston and San Jose.

Defenseman Zach Werenski has kicked off his NHL career with a three-game point streak during which he has recorded a team-leading two goals and two assists - including one of each in the triumph over the Blackhawks. Dallas is in the middle of a three-game homestand that started with an overtime loss to Los Angeles on Thursday. The Stars will be without forward Patrick Sharp on Saturday as he was placed on injured reserve with concussion-like symptoms thanks to a hit by Kings defenseman Brayden McNabb. Forward Patrick Eaves (lower body) also could miss the contest as he hasn't practiced since leaving Thursday's game after being hit by a puck.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Columbus), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (1-2-0): Columbus could be missing a defenseman on Saturday as Ryan Murray suffered an upper-body injury in the first period of the victory over Chicago. The 23-year-old Murray appeared in all 82 games last season, registering a career-high 25 points in the process. The Blue Jackets assigned Oliver Bjorkstrand, who failed to notch a point in two games, to Lake Erie of the American Hockey League after Friday's contest and recalled fellow forward Sonny Milano, who recorded an assist in three contests with Columbus last season.

ABOUT THE STARS (2-1-1): Ales Hemsky may make his season debut Saturday after suffering a groin injury during the World Cup of Hockey, but Jiri Hudler will miss his third straight game due to an illness. "The plan was try to get him (in the lineup this weekend) initially, so we are right on schedule," coach Lindy Ruff told reporters when asked about Hemsky's status. With the injuries mounting, Dallas recalled forward Gemel Smith, who has yet to make his NHL debut, from Iowa of the AHL.

OVERTIME

1. The Blue Jackets likely will have Curtis McElhinney in the crease on Saturday after Sergei Bobrovsky produced a 32-save performance against Chicago.

2. Dallas has struggled against Columbus of late, going 3-6-0 over the last four seasons.

3. Columbus kicked off a stretch during which it plays five games in eight days on Friday after having five straight days off.

PREDICTION: Stars 4, Blue Jackets 1