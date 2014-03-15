Preview: Blue Jackets at Wild

The Minnesota Wild did the Columbus Blue Jackets a favor by knocking off a Metropolitan Division foe. If no good deed goes unpunished, the Blue Jackets will look to show their “appreciation” for the Wild’s victory over the rival New York Rangers when they visit Minnesota on Saturday. Zach Parise scored to snap a tie early in the third period as the Wild ended a three-game winless skid (0-1-2) with a 2-1 triumph over the Rangers on Thursday.

While Minnesota sits comfortably atop the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference, Columbus resides two points behind the Rangers for second place in the division. The Blue Jackets recorded a point for the sixth time in seven games (5-1-1) with a 4-3 shootout loss to San Jose on Thursday. R.J. Umberger scored against the Sharks and recorded a goal and an assist in Columbus’ 4-0 victory over Minnesota on Dec. 6.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (34-26-6): Columbus took a large step forward in improving its back end by activating defenseman Fedor Tyutin off injured reserve. The Russian Olympian suffered an ankle injury during the Sochi Games and has been sidelined for the last nine contests. Tyutin has 24 points (four goals, 20 assists) and is a plus-6 in 53 games for the Blue Jackets, who assigned fellow blue-liner Cody Goloubef to Springfield of the American Hockey League.

ABOUT THE WILD (35-22-9): Parise is riding a torrid streak, collecting eight goals and as many assists in his last 12 contests. Darcy Kuemper turned aside 29 shots against the Rangers to improve to 6-1-1 with a stingy 1.71 goals-against average in his last eight games. The netminder has also been giving the home fans a treat, posting a 7-1-1 mark with a 1.75 GAA at Xcel Energy center.

OVERTIME

1. Columbus’ Sergei Bobrovsky will make his 14th consecutive start on Saturday, although fellow G Curtis McElhinney stopped all 20 shots he faced versus the Wild in the last meeting.

2. Minnesota owns an impressive 15-2-2 mark when Parise scores a goal this season.

3. Blue Jackets C Artem Anisimov has scored six times in his last seven games, but sat out Thursday’s contest to attend the birth of his first child.

PREDICTION: Wild 2, Blue Jackets 1