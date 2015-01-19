Preview: Blue Jackets at Wild

All-Star Ryan Johansen attempts to extend his franchise-record point streak to 14 games when the Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Minnesota Wild on Monday. Johansen has collected eight goals and eight assists during his run, including one of each in Saturday’s 3-1 triumph at Boston. Matt Calvert scored twice in the final 3:03 of the third period as Columbus began its three-game road trip by snapping its four-game losing streak.

Minnesota is coming off its second straight win following a six-game slide as it posted a 3-1 victory over Arizona on Saturday. Devan Dubnyk made 25 saves and notched his second career assist in his first meeting with the team that traded him to the Wild three days earlier. Minnesota looks to earn a split of the two-game season series after dropping a 3-1 decision at Columbus on Dec. 31.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Columbus), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (19-21-3): All-Star Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to be back in net Monday after Curtis McElhinney received a rare start against Boston. The backup netminder won his third straight decision after beginning the season 1-6-1. Center Sean Collins was assigned to Springfield of the American Hockey League on Sunday after notching two assists in eight games with Columbus.

ABOUT THE WILD (20-19-5): Ryan Suter will return to the lineup Monday after serving a two-game suspension for elbowing Pittsburgh’s Steve Downie. The defenseman has scored just one goal this season but is second on the team with 22 assists in 40 contests. Fellow blue-liner Marco Scandella returned from a five-game absence due to an upper-body injury on Saturday to play in his 200th NHL contest.

OVERTIME

1. The Wild have not won three in a row since posting a four-game winning streak from Nov. 13-20.

2. Columbus All-Star LW Nick Foligno has been kept off the scoresheet in his last two contests following an eight-game point streak.

3. Minnesota RW Nino Niederreiter has gone 15 games without a goal after netting 13 in a span of 22 contests.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 3, Wild 2