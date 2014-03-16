Blue Jackets edge Wild in shootout

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- With a few games in hand on their Eastern Conference competitors as the race for the NHL playoffs heats up, the Columbus Blue Jackets could have gotten out of a road game with a point and been relatively happy. But why settle for one point when you can get two?

On Saturday night, Columbus centers Artem Anisimov, Mark Letestu and Ryan Johansen scored in the shootout as the Blue Jackets stayed on a hot streak, beating the Minnesota Wild 2-1.

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves for the Blue Jackets (35-26-6), who also got a rare goal from defenseman Dalton Prout in regulation, improving to 6-1-1 in their past eight games.

“Bob was very good, Bob’s obviously great in this building, two games in a row, he stood tall,” said Columbus coach Todd Richards, recalling the Blue Jackets’ last trip to Minnesota, a 3-2 shootout win late last season where Bobrovsky made 39 saves. “We kind of held down the fort in the third. We were competing in certain areas, we needed to be better, we needed to be harder, but in the end we got two points.”

Right winger Jason Pominville scored his team-leading 25th goal for the Wild (35-22-10), who lost for the third time in their past four games. With three shootout losses among those four, some Minnesota players at least take solace in getting some points.

“It’s weird, yeah, we did lose three of four. But those are big points for us at the same time, so there’s a couple ways to look at it,” said Wild left winger Zach Parise. “Unfortunately, it’s still a loss. You still have that losing feeling. It’s too bad because we played pretty decent in a few of the games we lost.”

Prout broke a scoreless deadlock that lasted almost all of the first two periods, finally getting a puck over the goal line with just 21.6 seconds remaining in the middle period. Prout’s second goal of the season came when he blasted a slap shot from the blue line which deflected off Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin at the left of the net and caromed past Wild goalie Darcy Kuemper. For Prout, who has spent the season bouncing in and out of the Blue Jackets lineup and missed 13 games due to injury, it was his second goal of the month.

Pominville knotted the game at 1 early in the third thanks to a “hustle” play by linemate Parise. After Wild defenseman Ryan Suter dumped the puck deep into the Columbus zone behind the defense, Parise chased it down, drawing Bobrovsky to the left post. Parise then fed the puck to Pominville, crashing to the net from the right side, and the quick shot eluded Bobrovsky before the goalie could get to the far post.

Minnesota opened the shootout with consecutive goals by Parise and center Mikko Koivu, but could not get the clincher past Bobrovsky, who stopped Pominville and left winger Matt Moulson.

“Hats off to our guys being resilient all night and facing some big adversity, especially there in the shootout, on the road, in Minnesota’s building,” said Johansen, whose shootout goal was initially waved off, until video review confirmed it was the game-winner. “A couple of our guys find a way to tie it up and then Bob makes a big save so we have the opportunity to close it out.”

Kuemper finished with 28 saves for Minnesota.

“You lose in a shootout and it paints an ugly picture,” said Wild coach Mike Yeo. “I‘m actually happy with the way our guys battled in this game. I don’t want to sit up here and talk about chances but I thought we generated some great quality chances tonight. I thought we defended hard. You’re going to make a mistake here and there and unfortunately when you play a game and a goalie plays like that, one or two mistakes are more glaring.”

NOTES: Columbus D Nick Schultz was a healthy scratch Saturday, missing his first game since coming to the Blue Jackets from Edmonton in a March 5 trade. Schultz spent parts of 10 seasons with the Wild and remains Minnesota’s career leader in games played with 743. ... Schultz got the night off due to the return of Columbus D Fedor Tyutin, who was back in the Blue Jackets lineup for the first time since Feb. 7. Tyutin suffered an ankle injury while playing for his native Russia in the Olympics last month. ... Wild G Darcy Kuemper’s season has included franchise records for wins by a rookie goalie (12 entering Saturday’s game) and consecutive games played by a rookie goalie (16). ... The Blue Jackets have two days off before their next game, when they host the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. ... Starting with a game Monday at Boston, the Wild will play eight of their next 10 games on the road.