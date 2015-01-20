Wisniewski leads Blue Jackets past Wild

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- Columbus Blue Jackets coach Todd Richards doesn’t talk much about the two seasons he spent behind the bench for the Minnesota Wild. His team does most of the talking for him.

Columbus defenseman James Wisniewski scored a power-play goal to snap a third-period tie, then added an assist on an insurance goal as the Blue Jackets swept their season series with the Minnesota, winning 3-1 Monday.

Left winger Scott Hartnell scored on a tip of a Wisniewski shot, and center Brandon Dubinsky also scored for Columbus, which won its second game in a row as Richards improved to 7-2-0 versus his former employer. Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky had 25 saves for the Blue Jackets (20-21-3), who also beat Minnesota 3-1 on New Year’s Eve in Columbus.

“Our defense have been doing a great job creating offense, and (Wisniewski) did a great job that whole third period of changing angles and getting pucks to the net,” Richards said after Wisniewski netted his 50th career goal.

Left winger Zach Parise had a power-play goal for the Wild (20-20-5), who got a 20-save performance in goal from Devan Dubnyk. It was Dubnyk’s first loss since coming to the Wild in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes last week. He won his first two starts for his new team, which is now 3-6-1 in January and once again was plagued by an inability to get pucks over the goal line despite repeated chances.

“How long can we use that excuse?” Parise asked, rhetorically, after scoring for the third time in as many games to take over the team lead with 17 goals. “We had some good chances. It’s just a matter of capitalizing on them. Yeah, we did have some posts, we had a missed penalty shot, a missed breakaway. We’ve got to put those in.”

Wisniewski scored to put Columbus on top 2-1 at 5:35 of the third period, 10 seconds after Minnesota left winger Erik Haula went to the penalty box for tripping.

Hartnell sealed the win at 16:57 of the third.

Dubinsky put Columbus on the board via his team’s third shot of the game. From the top of the right circle, Dubinsky lifted a rising shot that beat Dubnyk over the right shoulder for his third goal of the season.

“Obviously, that gets us off to a good start,” Dubinsky said. “I liked the way we started the game. We were physical right from the start, got a little bit away from it at the end of the first, but we regrouped and played a pretty solid 60 minutes.”

After Wild right winger Justin Fontaine clanked the goal post with a backhand shot, Minnesota got on the board for real, scoring on the game’s first power play. Wild center Mikko Koivu blasted a knee-high shot from the blue line that Parise and left winger Thomas Vanek swung at, with Parise making contact and tipping the puck past Bobrovsky for a 1-1 tie after 20 minutes.

Parise had two great chances to put the Wild ahead in the second. He grabbed a long lead pass from defenseman Jared Spurgeon and had a break-in on Bobrovsky. Parise got a shot off as he was bear-hugged from behind by Columbus defender David Savard. Referees called for a penalty shot, but on the attempt, Parise lost control of the puck at the top of the crease and did not get a shot on the net.

“There (were) a lot of pucks bouncing tonight, so I‘m not sure the reason,” Wild coach Mike Yeo said. “I‘m not out there. I don’t know what the quality of the ice is. I‘m not going to place blame on that. Again, I thought that there were some opportunities for us to execute better. A big part of it: I don’t think our puck support against a team that pressures like that was good enough tonight. But we had some opportunities. We just had to find some ways to cash in on them.”

Another apparent Wild goal in the second was waved off. Savard’s clearing attempt after a shot hit Bobrovsky in the facemask bounced off Wild defenseman Ryan Suter’s skate and into the net. However, there was a delayed penalty coming up on Savard, meaning that as soon as he touched the puck, the play was dead. Minnesota failed to score on the ensuing four-minute power play.

“That was a big moment,” Richards said. “You could hear the boos coming down from up top, and whenever you hear that on the road, that’s a good thing. It means you’re doing the right things.”

NOTES: Wild LW Thomas Vanek celebrated his 31st birthday Monday. ... The Blue Jackets activated RW Jack Skille from the injured reserve list. Skille missed the previous four games with an upper-body injury. ... Minnesota had D Ryan Suter back in the lineup Monday, fresh from a two-game suspension. Suter, who has led the league in average ice time with nearly 30 minutes per game, was penalized by the NHL for an elbow to the head of Pittsburgh Penguins F Steve Downie in a game last week. Suter is Minnesota’s lone representative in the All-Star Game, which will be played Sunday in Columbus, Ohio. ... The Wild play back-to-back games this week. They face the Red Wings in Detroit on Tuesday night, then get seven days off for the All-Star break. The Blue Jackets travel to Winnipeg for a Wednesday night game with the Jets, then get six days off before a home game with the Washington Capitals.