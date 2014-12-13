Preview: Blues at Avalanche

The St. Louis Blues attempt to extend their winning streak to four games when they visit the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. St. Louis has scored six goals twice during its run, both times against the New York Islanders. The second occurrence took place on Thursday, when Alex Steen ignited a four-goal third period - and snapped a 2-2 tie - with his second of the night at 4:32.

Colorado hopes to complete its three-game homestand with a winning record after splitting the first two contests. The Avalanche were shut out by Nashville in the opener before rallying from a 3-1 deficit in the latter half of the third period and emerging with a shootout triumph over Winnipeg on Thursday. Jarome Iginla and Ryan O‘Reilly tallied in the final 7:05 of regulation while Nathan MacKinnon and Matt Duchene scored in the bonus format as Colorado halted its four-game losing streak.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, NHLN, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), Altitude (Colorado)

ABOUT THE BLUES (19-8-2): Jay Bouwmeester returned to the lineup Thursday after missing eight games with a groin injury. The defenseman saw 20:59 of ice time but finished with a minus-3 rating in his first action since Nov. 22. Jake Allen is slated to make his second straight start after turning aside 25 shots in the win over New York.

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (10-13-6): Calvin Pickard is expected to be in net Saturday as he continues to impress during Semyon Varlamov’s absence. The 22-year-old rookie made 30 saves against Winnipeg to improve to 4-3-0 with a 1.97 goals-against average in his last seven games. “He was phenomenal,” coach Patrick Roy said. “He’s competing hard and he deserves to be where he is. We’re certainly proud of him.”

OVERTIME

1. St. Louis posted a 3-2 shootout victory at home in the first meeting between the Central Division rivals on Nov. 1, as RW Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice in regulation before C Joakim Lindstrom netted the deciding goal in the bonus format.

2. Colorado has lost two straight home contests against the Blues after winning eight in a row.

3. Tarasenko has collected three goals and two assists during his four-game point streak.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 3, Blues 2