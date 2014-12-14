Oshie nets winner as Blues beat Avalanche in OT

DENVER -- The St. Louis Blues constantly work on feeding the puck to the slot for a quick shot.

All that practice paid off Saturday night.

Center T.J. Oshie scored 1:03 into overtime and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Saturday night.

Defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk had a goal and an assist and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo also scored for the Blues, who have won four straight.

Oshie got the game winner when he got a centering pass from defenseman Barret Jackman and beat goaltender Calvin Pickard with a snap shot. It was Oshie’s fifth goal of the season.

“It’s something I’ve worked on in practice. Just catching it and try to catch that far side,” Oshie said. “It didn’t get there quick but it ended up getting there eventually for the game winner. It was a great pass by Jacks. He looked across and waited until I jumped in the hole and it was perfect timing.”

Goaltender Jake Allen had 13 of his 23 saves in the third period for the Blues (20-8-2), who moved into first place in the Central Division, one point ahead of Chicago and Nashville.

“We needed Jake to make a couple of saves in the third period, which was good,” Blues coach Ken Hitchcock said. “We were lamenting after the second period about the missed opportunities and just stayed with it.”

St. Louis won in center Paul Stastny’s return to Denver. Stastny spent his first eight years with Colorado, where he had 160 goals and 298 assists. He signed a four-year, $28 million contract with St. Louis this summer to return to the city where he grew up and his parents still live.

Stastny was booed when he took the ice for his first shift, and then the first few times he touched the puck.

“I heard ‘Blues,'” Stastny said with a smile. “You know how it is. I think if you know me you wouldn’t do it. I think it’s just an emotional Saturday night, so it wasn’t surprising. A part of you always expects the worst. It was just different. I think after that first period I kind of settled in.”

Defenseman Erik Johnson scored twice and left winger Gabriel Landeskog had two assists for Colorado (10-13-7), which has lost five of six.

“It was fun,” Johnson said after the first two-goal game of his career. “Any time you can contribute it’s even more fun. I’d trade those two goals to get a win tonight. It’s something to build off of. We can’t get too down on ourselves.”

Pickard had 39 saves for the slumping Avalanche.

“I thought we were right there all night, maybe they had a little bit more zone time and puck possession, but we had some chances, too,” Pickard said. “It was an unfortunate ending.”

Pietrangelo gave the Blues a 2-1 lead with his eighth goal of the season at 8:16 of the second. He intercepted a clearing attempt at the blue line, and his shot beat Pickard high.

Colorado didn’t have many shots but the few it had counted. Johnson scored his second goal of the game on the team’s 11th shot of the game to tie it at 2 with 1:24 left in the second period.

St. Louis outshot Colorado 27-12 through the first 40 minutes.

“After two periods, we should have been down by more than goal,” Avalanche coach Patrick Roy said. “Coming into the dressing room 2-2, it was important for us to take advantage of it and we had some chances. We just couldn’t score the big goal.”

The Avalanche went ahead 1-0 on a power-play goal by Johnson. The former Blues defenseman blasted a shot from the point through traffic to beat Allen at 14:01 of the first period.

Colorado defenseman Jan Hejda took a tripping penalty 22 seconds after Johnson scored, and a minute later Shattenkirk tied it. After a scrum in front of the Colorado net, the puck came to Shattenkirk, who roofed a shot for his fourth of the season.

NOTES: Avalanche C Marc-Andre Cliche returned to the lineup after missing five games with an oblique injury. ... Blues D Kevin Shattenkirk leads the NHL in power-play assists. ... Colorado reassigned C Paul Carey and D Karl Stollery to Lake Erie of the AHL. ... St. Louis D Carl Gunnarsson missed his second straight game with a concussion. He was placed on injured reserve Thursday. ... The Avalanche are starting to return to health. In addition to Cliche, LW Patrick Bordeleau (back), C John Mitchell (leg) and D Brad Stuart (hamstring) are skating. The trio will accompany the team on its upcoming three-game road trip.