Avalanche blank Blues 5-0 in Varlamov’s return

DENVER -- Calvin Pickard’s performance over the past week spurred speculation that the rookie goaltender should stay in net for the Colorado Avalanche, but Semyon Varlamov’s return to action Tuesday put down any question about who is Colorado’s No. 1 goaltender.

Varlamov returned from a six-game absence to make 26 saves for his second shutout of the season and 15th of his career, and the Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 5-0.

Right winger Jarome Iginla, left winger Alex Tanguay and center Ryan O‘Reilly each recorded a goal and an assist for the Avalanche, who have won three in a row.

Pickard played well to lead Colorado to a 2-0-1 trip that concluded in Detroit on Sunday, but with Varlamov cleared to play, coach Patrick Roy didn’t hesitate to start last year’s Vezina Trophy finalist.

“It was nice for Varly to have an easier one to start with,” Roy said.

Colorado (13-13-8) is 4-0-2 in the last six games.

It’s also the first home win against the Blues since April 21, 2013, and the first three-game winning streak of the season.

“The puck is starting to move a lot better than it did earlier in the year and guys are catching passes and just feeling better,” Iginla said. “The group and the young stars (are) getting better here; and, with the speed that they have, you love to see them play with that confidence.”

Goaltender Jake Allen had 26 saves before being pulled for Martin Brodeur to start the third period.

It was the third straight loss for St. Louis (21-10-3).

“They beat us tonight,” defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk said. “They flat-out beat us.”

The Avalanche dominated from the start and got on the board on defenseman Erik Johnson’s goal at 15:02. Johnson got the puck at the point, and his shot through traffic went off the post and beat Allen. It was Johnson’s ninth goal of the season and fifth in as many games.

“We knew we weren’t playing as well as we could, but this is some of the best hockey we’ve played,” Johnson said.

Colorado failed to capitalize on a 5-on-3 advantage earlier in the first but made it 2-0 with a power-play goal with 1:15 left in the first. Defenseman Zach Redmond pinched down and knocked in a pass from center Matt Duchene for his fourth goal of the season.

Tanguay made it 3-0 at 5:49 of the second with a scrappy goal. Iginla’s shot from the side went off Tanguay’s body and up in the air, then hit Allen in the back and rolled into the net.

It was Tanguay’s team-leading 12th goal of the season.

St. Louis was outshot 24-8 midway through the second before starting to generate scoring chances. Varlamov made six saves to keep them off the board before the Avalanche put it away.

O‘Reilly scored a power-play goal at 16:47 and Iginla made it 5-0 with his eighth of the season just 40 seconds later.

St. Louis has allowed 14 goals during its three-game losing streak.

“We’re just trading chances and you get games like that, where it’s in your net before you blink,” St. Louis coach Ken Hitchcock said. “Can’t win playing like this. We’ll see if this is a wake-up call for us.”

Varlamov had 12 saves in the third period to preserve the shutout.

”It does feel good,’ he said of the shutout. “We played a real solid game the whole 60 minutes. It is much easier to play when the guys score lots of goals.”

NOTES: Avalanche LW Patrick Bordeleau suffered a fractured kneecap in Saturday’s win in Buffalo and will miss 8-10 weeks, coach Patrick Roy said. Saturday’s game was Bourdelau’s first of the season. He had missed the first 32 after having offseason back surgery. ... St. Louis D Carl Gunnarsson missed his eighth straight game with an upper-body injury. ... Colorado is carrying three goaltenders but will most likely send rookie Calvin Pickard to Lake Erie of the AHL after he starts Saturday’s game against Chicago. Pickard has a .939 save percentage, which is second in the NHL. ... Blues D Alex Pietrangelo’s seven-game points streak was stopped Tuesday. His career long is nine games.