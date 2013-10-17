Preview: Blues at Blackhawks

The St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks have some common ground as they prepare for Thursday’s showdown in the Windy City. After all, both Central Division rivals are gnawing on their lone regulation loss of the season. St. Louis fell from the undefeated ranks with a 6-2 setback to San Jose on Tuesday, while Chicago allowed Alex Steen’s goal with 22 seconds remaining in the third period on Oct. 9 en route to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Blues.

The Blackhawks have rebounded from the loss to record three consecutive victories - with Patrick Sharp scoring his 200th career goal in the first period before netting the lone tally in the shootout of a 3-2 triumph over Carolina on Tuesday. St. Louis’ Maxim Lapierre likely is facing a lengthy suspension after his brutal hit from behind on Sharks defenseman Dan Boyle. The fourth-line center, who has accepted the NHL’s request for an in-person hearing on Friday, was assessed a major penalty for checking from behind, a game misconduct and a fighting major for an additional altercation after the whistle.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), CSN (Chicago)

ABOUT THE BLUES (4-1-0): Vladimir Tarasenko and Derek Roy are off to sizzling starts this season, with the former scoring in four consecutive contests and the latter registering five points in as many games. Jaroslav Halak turned aside 26 shots last week to improve to 4-1-3 in eight career starts versus Chicago. Halak is expected to face the Blackhawks while fellow goaltender Brian Elliott will make his first start of the season Friday at Winnipeg.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (4-1-1): Captain Jonathan Toews traditionally has torched the Blues, but he’s still steamed about last week’s loss. “We let one go there,” Toews said. “... They had a tough game (against San Jose). We have to take advantage of being in our own building and be more aggressive.” Toews, who scored and set up a goal versus St. Louis last week, has collected nine tallies and seven assists in his last 12 meetings with the Blues.

OVERTIME

1. Blackhawks G Corey Crawford finished with 31 saves last week but fell to 6-1-1 in his last eight appearances versus the Blues.

2. St. Louis LW Magnus Paajarvi will make his season debut on Thursday after serving as a healthy scratch in the previous five contests.

3. Chicago D Michal Rozsival missed practice on Wednesday with an illness and isn’t expected to play versus St. Louis.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 3, Blues 2