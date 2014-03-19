Preview: Blues at Blackhawks

Positioned in the catbird seat for their second Presidents’ Trophy in franchise history, the St. Louis Blues are looking to strengthen their spot atop the Central Division. The league-leading Blues have dominated their division mates this season (20-0-2) and vie for their fourth consecutive overall victory on Wednesday when they visit the rival Chicago Blackhawks. St. Louis bested another Central Division representative in its last outing, posting a 3-1 triumph over Winnipeg on Monday for its eighth win in nine games (8-0-1).

The Blues have defeated the Blackhawks in all three meetings this season, with two venturing into a shootout. Chicago squandered an early two-goal lead on Tuesday and stumbled to its third setback in four outings with a 3-2 overtime loss to Philadelphia. When asked if the Blackhawks can overcome their eight-point deficit and catch the Blues, coach Joel Quenneville said, “We can chip away, but it’s not looking so hot right now.”

ABOUT THE BLUES (47-14-7): Ryan Miller has adjusted quite nicely from going from the NHL’s version of the outhouse (Buffalo) to the penthouse (St. Louis). The United States Olympian improved to 7-0-1 with his new team after making 16 saves against the Jets, but has split four career decisions versus Chicago (2-2-0, 2.03 goals-against average). Captain David Backes scored twice against the Jets to extend his point streak to three games (two goals, two assists).

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (39-15-15): Jonathan Toews continued his offensive tear by notching an assist on defenseman Duncan Keith’s goal on Tuesday. The captain has collected 10 points (eight goals, two assists) in his last eight games and has flustered the Blues throughout his career. Toews has recorded 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) in 35 games versus the Central Division rival, including two-point performances in both a 3-2 loss on Oct. 9 and 6-5 setback on Dec. 28.

OVERTIME

1. Chicago LW Brandon Saad missed his first game of the season on Tuesday with an upper-body injury. He is questionable for Wednesday’s tilt.

2. St. Louis C T.J. Oshie is expected to return after missing one game to attend the birth of daughter Lyla Grace.

3. Quenneville has 699 coaching victories under his belt.

PREDICTION: Blues 2, Blackhawks 1