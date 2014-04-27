Preview: Blues at Blackhawks

After dropping the first two contests of their first-round series, the Chicago Blackhawks look to put the finishing touches on a spirited comeback against the St. Louis Blues when they host their Central Division rivals in Game 6 on Sunday. Captain Jonathan Toews scored on a breakaway in overtime on Friday to give the defending Stanley Cup champions a 3-2 lead in the set. The Blackhawks own a 13-2 mark at the United Center over the last two postseasons - including winning both home contests versus the Blues.

St. Louis looks to avoid squandering a 2-0 series lead for the second time in as many years, having done so by losing four consecutive games to Los Angeles in 2013. The similarities between both series are startling as Alex Steen scored the overtime winner in Game 1 of both sets and defenseman Barret Jackman netted the game-winning tally in the second contests of both series. Unfortunately for the Blues, the trend continued as they were shut out in both Game 3s, lost 4-3 decisions in Game 4 of both sets and suffered a 3-2 overtime setback in Game 5.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, NBC, CBC, RDS

ABOUT THE BLUES: Coach Ken Hitchcock has heard the familiar refrain of the team’s postseason troubles, but he’s using it as a motivating tool. “Everybody is probably writing, ‘Here they go again. They’re challenging the top teams, but can they get through the top teams?'” Hitchcock said. “Everybody is going to write that stuff. But we have a chance to write the message that you guys have to print, so it’s in our control.” Captain David Backes returned on Friday after a two-game absence with an upper-body injury that was sustained on an illegal hit by Chicago defenseman Brent Seabrook, who is eligible to return from his three-game suspension on Sunday.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS: While certainly not for a lack of trying, Marian Hossa finally scored his first goal of the series in Game 5. The veteran has registered a league-high 28 shots on goal in the playoffs, and needed two on his tally as his initial bid from the slot was denied before he cleaned up the rebound. “Obviously, I had a couple of great chances in games before,” Hossa said. “I didn’t (score), but like I said, as long as we win, it doesn’t matter who scores. That’s huge.”

OVERTIME

1. Four of the five games of the series have gone to an extra session. Should the teams need overtime again, they’ll match an NHL record that most recently was accomplished by Phoenix and Chicago in 2012.

2. Both teams have struggled mightily on the power play, as St. Louis has gone 2-for-23 while Chicago has converted just twice on 18 opportunities.

3. St. Louis D Alex Pietrangelo leads the league with 155 minutes, 3 seconds of ice time. Chicago D Duncan Keith is second with exactly two fewer minutes.

PREDICTION: Blues 2, Blackhawks 1