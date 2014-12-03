Preview: Blues at Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks attempt to extend their winning streak to four games as they return home from their annual Circus Trip on Wednesday to face the St. Louis Blues. Chicago went 5-1-0 on its trek, wrapping it up with identical 4-1 victories at Anaheim and Los Angeles over the weekend. The Blackhawks will be without Corey Crawford, however, as the goaltender was ruled out for the matchup with St. Louis due to a lower-body injury.

The Blues are seeking their third straight victory and fifth in six contests as they continue their four-game road trip. After falling to Ottawa in a shootout, St. Louis edged Edmonton in overtime on Friday before knocking off Minnesota in the bonus format the following night in the opener of its trek. The Blues could have a new face in uniform against Chicago after signing future Hall-of-Fame netminder Martin Brodeur to a one-year contract on Tuesday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TVA

ABOUT THE BLUES (16-6-2): Brodeur, who spent 21 seasons with New Jersey, is the NHL’s all-time leader in victories (688) and shutouts (124) with three Stanley Cup championships, four Vezina Trophies and five Jennings Trophies on his resume. The 42-year-old was not re-signed by the Devils and waited over seven months for a chance with another team before receiving a tryout from St. Louis after the club learned Brian Elliott would miss several weeks with a lower-body injury. “I really appreciate the opportunity for me to be here the last few days,” Brodeur told the team’s website. “I just couldn’t see myself stopping (playing) right now. I‘m glad I have the opportunity to continue (my career).”

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (15-8-1): Crawford suffered his injury off the ice, according to coach Joel Quenneville, and did not participate in Tuesday’s practice. Chicago recalled Scott Darling from Rockford of the American Hockey League to serve as Antti Raanta’s backup against St. Louis. Defenseman Brent Seabrook also missed practice due to an illness but is expected to be in Wednesday’s lineup.

OVERTIME

1. The Blues claimed the opener of the five-game season series between the Central Division rivals, posting a 3-2 home victory on Oct. 25.

2. Chicago LW Patrick Sharp, who hasn’t played since Nov. 4 due to a lower-body injury, practiced Tuesday and could return Friday against Montreal.

3. Brodeur will make his first start for the Blues either Thursday at Nashville or Saturday at the New York Islanders, coach Ken Hitchcock told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Blues 1