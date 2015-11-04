Preview: Blues at Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks attempt to extend their home winning streak to seven games when they host the Central Division-rival St. Louis Blues on Wednesday. Chicago has been perfect at the United Center since dropping a 3-2 decision to the New York Rangers in its season opener.

Patrick Kane and Artem Anisimov each recorded a goal and an assist during a three-goal third period as the Blackhawks erased a deficit and halted the Kings’ seven-game winning streak with a 4-2 victory Tuesday. St. Louis suffered the wrath of Los Angeles on Tuesday, losing a 3-0 decision to end its three-game winning streak despite the return of Vladimir Tarasenko. The 23-year-old Russian, who leads the Blues in goals (six) and points (10), was back in the lineup after missing one game with a lower-body injury but was unable to keep the Blues from suffering the only regulation loss on their five-game homestand (3-1-1). St. Louis won three of its five meetings with the Blackhawks last season, including one of two in Chicago.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TVA

ABOUT THE BLUES (8-3-1): Tarasenko registered a team high-tying four shots on goal against Los Angeles but posted a minus-2 rating in 20 minutes, 47 seconds of ice time. St. Louis was shut out for the second time this season, as it also was blanked by the Canadiens in Montreal on Oct. 20. Defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk skated Tuesday but remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (7-5-0): Marko Dano made his debut with Chicago on Monday, registering one shot in 11:11 of ice time. The 20-year-old Austrian, who was acquired from Columbus in the offseason deal for Brandon Saad, recorded eight goals and 13 assists in 35 games with the Blue Jackets last campaign - his first in the NHL. Captain Jonathan Toews has scored five goals in his last five games after being blanked over his first seven contests this season.

OVERTIME

1. Kane is riding a seven-game point streak during which he has collected four goals and six assists.

2. St. Louis failed to record a point for the first time in six home games this season (4-1-1).

3. All three of Chicago D Brent Seabrook’s goals this campaign have come on the power play.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Blues 2