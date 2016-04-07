Preview: Blues at Blackhawks

Although the Central Division title is still up for grabs, the St. Louis Blues can secure home-ice advantage for at least the opening round of the playoffs should they record one point versus the host Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. Brian Elliott has keyed the Blues’ surge by posting a 12-1-1 mark with four shutouts and a slim 1.74 goals-against average in his last 14 decisions, but gave the team’s fans a scare after he exited Wednesday’s optional skate following a shot off the inside of his blocker.

“Totally fine. It happens every day in practice, you’re always taking shots,” Elliott told the team website. St. Louis is taking its best shot to catapult to the top of the Central, as it has been victorious in 13 of its last 16 contests to pull even in points with Dallas - although it has three fewer regulation/overtime wins. Chicago, which resides four points shy of the Blues and Stars, converted three times on the power play in Tuesday’s 6-2 win over Arizona to improve to 6-for-12 during the team’s three-game winning streak. The Blackhawks have also killed off all 17 short-handed situations in the past six contests, but yielded four power-play goals en route to splitting four meetings with St. Louis this season.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), CSN Chicago, NHL.TV

ABOUT THE BLUES (48-23-9): Vladimir Tarasenko extended his point streak to six games (three goals, five assists) by scoring and setting up a goal in Monday’s 5-2 win over the Coyotes and has three goals and two assists in the season series versus Chicago. Rookie Robby Fabbri (lower body), who has recorded three points versus the Blackhawks in 2015-16, joined defenseman Jay Bouwmeester (upper body) in being active participants in Wednesday’s practice. “It’s probably the fourth day in a row where they’ve looked good, but neither (has) been cleared for play right now,” coach Ken Hitchcock said. “We’ll have to wait on that.”

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (47-26-7): Chicago is turning to a familiar face in the wake of a rash of injuries as it recalled veteran forward Bryan Bickell from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. Signed to a four-year deal worth $16 million in 2013, Bickell helped the club win a Stanley Cup last year before being limited to just two assists in 23 games this season. The 30-year-old Bickell could see action in lieu of injuries to forwards Marian Hossa (lower body), Andrew Shaw (upper body) and Artem Anisimov (upper body).

OVERTIME

1. Chicago G Scott Darling is in line to make his 11th straight start on Thursday - and first versus St. Louis.

2. Blues C Kyle Brodziak has four goals and an assist in his last six contests after recording just six points (three goals, three assists) in his previous 68.

3. Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews has scored two goals and set up five others during a five-game point streak.

PREDICTION: Blues 3, Blackhawks 2