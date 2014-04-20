(Updated: UPDATING: Adding Seabrook’s phone hearing slated for Sunday in fifth graph)

Blues 4, Blackhawks 3 (OT): Vladimir Tarasenko scored a power-play goal with seven seconds remaining in the third period and defenseman Barret Jackman tallied 5:50 into overtime as host St. Louis seized a 2-0 lead in its Western Conference first-round series.

Tarasenko’s wrist shot from above the right faceoff circle sailed past a screened Corey Crawford (27 saves) and squeezed inside the near post to effectively send the contest into overtime. The goal came with the Blues enjoying a 6-on-4 advantage after pulling Ryan Miller (25 saves) for an extra skater and Brent Seabrook whistled for a five-minute major and a game misconduct after officials deemed the Chicago defenseman left his feet to lower the boom on St. Louis captain David Backes, who exited with an undisclosed injury.

Jackman ended the contest when his blast from above the left circle near the left-wing boards trickled between the pads of Crawford and just over the goal line. The series shifts to Chicago for Game 3 on Monday.

Defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk scored a goal and set up two others for the Blues, who have rebounded with eight tallies in two wins after finishing the season with just five during a six-game losing streak. Chris Porter also scored and Vladimir Sobotka notched a pair of assists.

Seabrook, who will have a phone hearing with the NHL on Sunday for his hit on Backes, collected a goal and an assist for the second straight contest for the reigning Stanley Cup champion Blackhawks. Fellow blue-liners Duncan Keith and Michal Rozsival also tallied in the loss.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Seabrook wired a shot from above the left circle that deflected off Porter’s stick and over the shoulder of Miller to secure a 2-2 tie at 4:53 of the third period. Chicago maintained its intensity and Rozsival’s bid from the point deflected off Backes, changing the puck’s direction as it skidded past Miller at 6:38. ... St. Louis RW T.J. Oshie returned to the lineup after absorbing a brutal hit from Minnesota’s Mike Rupp on April 10. Veteran LW Brenden Morrow was scratched to make room for Oshie. ... Keith scored from the point with 2:35 left in the second period for Chicago’s first goal since RW Patrick Kane converted a breakaway late in the first of Game 1 - a span of 119:27.