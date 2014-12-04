Kane scores twice as Blackhawks blast Blues

CHICAGO -- Patrick Kane insists that he and his Chicago Blackhawks teammates do not seek out highlight-reel goals.

“We try to stress not to play that way,” the right winger said. “We try to play a simple game. I think we’re better off looking for some greasy and dirty goals.”

However, sometimes grease gives way to greatness.

Kane scored twice in the third period, lifting the Blackhawks to a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night.

Left winger Kris Versteeg added a goal and two assists for the Blackhawks (16-8-1), who extended their winning streak to four games.

Defenseman Ian Cole scored the lone goal for the Blues (16-7-2), who lost in regulation for the first time in six games. The Blues fell to their division rivals at the United Center for the 11th time in the past 13 visits.

The Blackhawks scored three times in less than five minutes to break open a 1-1 tie early in the third period.

“The game is 1-1,” Blues coach Ken Hitchcock said. “You’re in perfect position on the road, and we just gave it to them. Made some checking mistakes. We just gave them the hockey game.”

Blackhawks goaltender Antti Raanta stopped 40 of 41 shots in his first start since Oct. 25.

Blues goaltender Jake Allen turned aside 29 of 33 shots in the loss.

“It was a tough battle,” said Raanta, who improved to 2-2-0. “Even though we got three goals in the third, they were still coming. It was a really good win.”

Blackhawks center Marcus Kruger opened the scoring on a wrist shot with 4:03 remaining in the first period. The goal was set up by left winger Brandon Saad, who wrestled the puck from Cole near center ice and slipped a pass to Kruger to begin a two-on-one break.

Cole made up for his mistake by evening the score at 1-1 with 7:22 remaining in the second period. The Blues had an extra skater because of a delayed penalty call, and Cole pinched toward the net and lifted a wrist shot past a sprawling Raanta.

The Blackhawks grabbed a 2-1 lead 59 seconds into the third period on a one-timer by Versteeg. Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews shuffled a pass in the slot to Versteeg, who lifted a shot past Allen for his eighth goal.

Versteeg said he finally was feeling healthy after an injury-riddled campaign a year ago.

“I really went to work this summer with a lot of good people who got me to where I need to be this season,” Versteeg said. “Whether it was diet or just working out, they really went to work for me. I just try to go out there and play as hard as I can every night because of the work I put in. Now, it’s just trying to make it go to fruition.”

Kane increased the lead to 3-1 at 2:47 of the third period when he ripped a wrist shot above Allen’s right shoulder. Kane pumped his fist toward Versteeg, whose cross-ice pass landed on Kane’s stick to set up the goal.

Another goal by Kane made it 4-1 at 5:19 of the third. Kane worked behind Blues defenseman Barret Jackman and scored just inside of the right post for his second goal of the game and his 12th of the season.

“When we get a lead, we’re in a position where we know we don’t have to press,” Kane said. “We can kind of just sit back and wait for them to make a mistake and then just pounce on their mistakes a little bit.”

Blues defenseman Chris Butler said the game turned on Versteeg’s go-ahead goal.

“You could tell that they captured the momentum when they got that one in the third,” Butler said. “We need to do a better job of answering and taking that momentum away and having a couple good shifts in a row.”

NOTES: Blackhawks G Corey Crawford will miss two to three weeks because of a lower-body injury that he sustained during an off-ice mishap. Crawford told reporters he missed a step while he was leaving a concert this week. He wore a walking boot on his left foot. ... Blues G Martin Brodeur served a backup role a day after joining the team on a one-year deal. Brodeur, who is the NHL’s all-time leader in wins with 688, will start Thursday against the Nashville Predators, coach Ken Hitchcock said. ... Blackhawks LW Patrick Sharp (lower body) missed his 12th consecutive game but is expected to play soon. Sharp returned to practice this week. ... Hitchcock shuffled his lines, pairing LW Jaden Schwartz with C Paul Stastny and RW T.J. Oshie.