Blues take 1st in Central with win vs. ‘Hawks

CHICAGO -- Right winger David Backes said he felt as the St. Louis Blues backed into the playoffs one year ago and never recaptured their momentum.

This season feels much different.

“We like the fact that we’re playing good hockey now with three games left,” Backes said. “We’ve won three in a row. If we’re kicking on all cylinders, then it’s a smooth transition.”

The red-hot Blues moved to the front of the Western Conference’s Central Division race. They relied on goals from Backes and center Olli Jokinen en route to a 2-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night.

St. Louis (49-23-7) pulled one point ahead of the Nashville Predators and three points ahead of Chicago with three regular-season games remaining for each team.

Right winger Kris Versteeg scored for the Blackhawks. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for Chicago (48-25-6), which like St. Louis already has clinched a playoff berth.

“We pushed at the end,” Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said. “I thought we had stretches where it was OK, but at the end of the day it was a big four-point swing.”

Blues goaltender Jake Allen stopped 38 of 39 shots to improve to 21-6-4. Allen stuffed Blackhawks left winger Bryan Bickell on a two-on-zero breakaway with center Andrew Shaw, and he cut the angle on a shot by right winger Marian Hossa that clanked off the post.

Allen said he tried to be smart about when to stay deep and when to challenge shooters.

“Sometimes, you have the opportunity to be aggressive,” Allen said. “You’ve just got to pick your save selection. That’s something that has grown with me since my five years (as a) pro.”

Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford turned aside 31 of 33 shots in the loss. He earned a pair of standing ovations after point-blank saves against Jokinen in the first period and center Paul Stastny in the second before St. Louis broke through.

“They have some skill guys, obviously,” Crawford said. “Different looks. They have some ‘D-men’ too that jump in the rush. They’re pretty well-rounded offensively, I would say.”

The Blackhawks grabbed a 1-0 lead on a one-timer by Versteeg with 5:48 to go in the first period. Hossa set up the goal when he intercepted a clearing attempt by Blues center T.J. Oshie and slipped a pass to Versteeg, who tapped in his first goal since Feb. 24.

Backes evened the score on the power play with 13:53 remaining in the second period. Center Jaden Schwartz controlled the puck in the low slot and fed a pinpoint pass to Backes, who punched in his 26th goal from the right of the crease.

St. Louis grabbed a 2-1 lead on a wrist shot by Jokinen from about 10 feet in front of the net. Jokinen lifted the shot above Crawford’s outstretched leg pad for his fourth goal of the season and his first with the Blues, who acquired him March 2 from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Quenneville pulled Crawford for an extra skater with 1:16 remaining in the third period, but the Blues cleared the puck several times to seal the win. Chicago struggled to produce high quality scoring chances against St. Louis, which posted a 50-27 advantage in hits.

Blues coach Ken Hitchcock said he liked his team’s resolve.

”This is the way we’re going to have to win games,“ Hitchcock said. ”The part I liked the best was that when we got the lead, we managed the game. We didn’t sit back.

“If you’re going to win in the playoffs, you’re going to have to play long minutes with a lead or tied and put good quality minutes in, and that’s what I was happiest about.”

Chicago defenseman Kimmo Timonen was injured in the first period and did not return. Timonen slammed face-first into the boards after a hard hit by Blues right winger Ryan Reaves.

St. Louis defenseman Robert Bortuzzo also sustained an upper-body injury in the first period and did not return.

NOTES: Blues RW Vladimir Tarasenko missed his third consecutive game because of a lower-body injury. Tarasenko leads St. Louis in scoring with 36 goals and 35 assists in 76 games. ... Blackhawks D Michal Rozsival returned to the lineup in place of D David Rundblad, who was a healthy scratch. ... Blues LW Alexander Steen missed his fourth game because of a lower-body injury. ... Blackhawks RW Patrick Kane (broken collarbone) sat out his 18th game. Kane is not expected to return for the regular season but could be available for part of the playoffs. ... D Barret Jackman appeared in his 800th career game, all of them with St. Louis. Jackman trails only Bernie Federko (927) on the franchise’s all-time list for games played.