Blues escape 3-goal hole, top Blackhawks in OT

CHICAGO -- Dense fog forced the St. Louis Blues to divert their flight to Milwaukee on Wednesday morning and endure a 90-minute bus ride that arrived in Chicago around 4 a.m. local time.

Eighteen hours later, the fog -- and the Blues’ mood -- lifted. Right winger Vladimir Tarasenko scored in overtime, giving St. Louis a 6-5 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Tarasenko’s goal capped a huge comeback for St. Louis. The Blues allowed five goals in the first period and trailed 5-2 before rallying for their fourth win in the past five games.

“It’s a real courageous win, with the day or night or whatever you want to call it that we had,” Blues coach Ken Hitchcock said with a chuckle.

Tarasenko’s wrist shot with 1:06 remaining in the extra session capped the marathon day. Left winger Alexander Steen scored twice, and center Robby Fabbri, defenseman Jay Bouwmeester and right winger David Backes each netted one goal for St. Louis (9-3-1).

Blues goaltender Jake Allen stopped 27 of 28 shots after relieving starter Brian Elliott early in the game. Elliott allowed four goals on 15 shots before he was replaced with 2:16 remaining in the first period.

“I just wanted to give the guys a chance to get back in the game,” said Allen, who stopped 31 of 33 shots one night earlier against the Los Angeles Kings. “(I knew we could) slowly claw our way back in the game, and they took advantage of it.”

Left winger Marko Dano, right winger Andrew Shaw, left winger Teuvo Teravainen, defenseman Brent Seabrook and right winger Patrick Kane each scored for Chicago (7-5-1).

Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford stopped 23 of 29 shots.

“Looking at our overall game, it wasn’t so bad,” Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews said. “I just think that we had those lapses where we gave up chances against that ended up in our net. Obviously, the players they had on the ice, they were getting those bounces and they made us pay.”

Backes said the Blues faced a turning point after falling behind by three goals late in the first period.

“That was the switch that came on and said, either we get our stuff together or they’re going to embarrass us here,” Backes said. “After that, we just kept getting better and better. That scared us into playing well. There are a ton of excuses out there we could have used and said, it’s not our night, but that wasn’t us. That shows a lot of character in this room.”

Dano opened the scoring 2:08 into the first period. Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarsson lost the puck in the defensive zone, and Dano capitalized with a one-timer for his first goal with the Blackhawks.

Fifty-four seconds later, Steen evened the score at 1 on a deflection that fluttered over Crawford’s shoulder.

Chicago regained a 2-1 lead on a penalty shot by Shaw with 15:23 left in the first period. Referees awarded the penalty shot after Shaw was hauled down on a breakaway by Blues defenseman Joel Edmundson.

Teravainen punched in a rebound to increase Chicago’s lead to 3-1 with 13:25 remaining in the first period.

St. Louis sliced the deficit to 3-2 on a wrist shot by Fabbri with 4:48 to go in the first period.

Seabrook put the Blackhawks up 4-2 with a slap shot with 2:51 left in the first period, and Kane added to the margin 33 seconds later with a rising wrist shot from the left circle for his eighth goal of the season.

St. Louis evened the score at 5 with goals by Steen, Bouwmeester and Backes in the second period.

“I never have to worry about offense,” Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said. “We’ll measure our performance by how well we play without the puck, knowing that there are enough ways we can score.”

NOTES: Blues C Steve Ott left the game during the second period because of an upper-body injury and did not return. ... Blues LW Magnus Paajarvi made his season debut on Wednesday night after being recalled from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League. Paajarvi, 24, appeared in 65 games for St. Louis during the previous two seasons. ... Blackhawks RW Marian Hossa missed his second consecutive game because of a lower-body injury. His status is uncertain for Friday’s game against New Jersey. ... Blues RW Ryan Reaves received a $3,024.19 fine from the NHL on Wednesday for a high hit against Los Angeles Kings C Anze Kopitar on Tuesday night. The fine is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement. ... Blackhawks RW Viktor Tikhonov was a healthy scratch. ... Blues D Kevin Shattenkirk missed his 10th consecutive game because of a lower-body injury.