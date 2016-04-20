Blues edge Blackhawks, grab 3-1 series edge

CHICAGO -- St. Louis Blues captain David Backes smiled and shook his head as he spoke about the goal-scoring ability of teammate Vladimir Tarasenko.

“I don’t know how he shoots the puck like that,” Backes said. “I wish he would tell me his secrets.”

The Blues are working to uncover another big secret: how to knock off the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Tarasenko had two goals and an assist, and the Blues rallied for a 4-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night. Jaden Schwartz and Alexander Steen also scored for the Blues, who erased a 2-1 deficit with three consecutive goals.

St. Louis seized a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference quarterfinal. The Blues have a chance to close out the series on home ice Thursday.

“We just have a belief that we can beat anybody,” St. Louis coach Ken Hitchcock said. “It feels like every shift on the ice is the first and last shift a player is going to play. That’s the level of desperation and intensity that this series has going for it.”

Defenseman Duncan Keith scored two goals and Andrew Shaw had a goal and two assists for Chicago, which dropped back-to-back games at home. The Blackhawks posted a 42-20 advantage in shots on goal.

“We were in a great spot,” Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said. “We had the momentum. We had some zone time. We had some great chances in the second period like we had basically all four games. We have to regroup.”

St. Louis goaltender Brian Elliott made 39 saves to earn the victory, while Chicago goalie Corey Crawford turned aside 16 shots.

Emotions ran high between the division rivals throughout the game. In the second period, Blues center Robby Fabbri made contact with Crawford after he was stopped on a pair of shots. Crawford left his crease to confront Fabbri, and both players swatted at each other with their gloves on before officials intervened.

“We got in a little jousting match there,” Fabbri said. “That’s playoff hockey.”

After tying the game late in the second period, the Blues seized a 3-2 lead on a power-play goal by Schwartz with 18:24 remaining in the third. Blackhawks defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk tried to sweep the puck away from the crease but inadvertently passed it to Schwartz, who beat Crawford stick-side for his second goal in as many games.

A turnover by the Blackhawks allowed St. Louis to increase its lead to 4-2 less than four minutes later. Steen intercepted a pass attempt by van Riemsdyk and raced into the offensive zone for a breakaway goal.

Chicago cut the deficit to 4-3 on Keith’s second goal of the game with 5:20 remaining in the third period.

St. Louis opened the scoring on a wrist shot by Tarasenko with 5:58 left in the first period. Center Jori Lehtera flipped a pass from behind the net to Tarasenko, who beat Crawford with a rapid release from the right circle.

Chicago evened the score at 1 on a deflection by Shaw with 10:48 to go in the second period.

Keith scored a power-play goal to give Chicago a 2-1 lead with 6:51 remaining in the second period. After Elliott denied Shaw from point-blank range, Keith chased down the loose puck and punched it into the net.

Tarasenko evened the score at 2 with 2:29 remaining in the second period. On the power play, he fired a wrist shot from the right circle for his third goal of the series and his 13th goal in 17 career playoff games.

Elliott said he and his teammates feel confident after two road wins.

“Being up 3-1 in the series is where you want to be right now,” Elliott said. “Now, we have one more.”

Shaw said the Blackhawks knew how to overcome adversity.

“Never give up,” Shaw said. “Keep working for one another. Stay positive.”

NOTES: Blackhawks LW Andrew Desjardins returned to the ice after a one-game absence as a healthy scratch. Desjardins replaced RW Dale Weise, who was a healthy scratch for the third time in four games. ... St. Louis coach Ken Hitchcock promoted LW Alexander Steen to the second line alongside C Paul Stastny and RW Troy Brouwer before Tuesday’s game. Hitchcock dropped LW Robby Fabbri to the third line with C Patrik Berglund and RW David Backes. ... Blackhawks RW Richard Panik appeared in his third consecutive game after sitting out the series opener. ... Blues D Robert Bortuzzo made his series debut in place of D Carl Gunnarsson, who missed the game because of an upper-body injury. ... Blackhawks D Erik Gustafsson replaced D Viktor Svedberg, who was a healthy scratch. ... Blues RW Dmitrij Jaskin and LW Magnus Paajarvi were healthy scratches.