Preview: Blues at Blue Jackets

Injuries have forced the Columbus Blue Jackets to turn to their third-string goaltender. That’s not a comforting thought with Alex Steen and the high-powered St. Louis Blues paying a visit on Saturday. With reigning Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky sidelined by a groin injury, Curtis McElhinney aggravated a lower-body ailment during the first period of Thursday’s 4-2 victory over the New York Rangers.

Mike McKenna made his first NHL appearance since Dec. 2, 2010, stopping 17 shots in relief, as Columbus skated to its second straight victory and fourth in five contests. McKenna will get the nod Saturday and surely be tested by St. Louis, which scored at least six goals for the fifth time this season in a 6-3 triumph over Toronto. Steen netted his team-leading 22nd goal and captain David Backes tallied twice to increase his point total to 29, surpassing last season’s amount in 18 fewer games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE BLUES (21-6-3): While in line for a career year, Steen is keeping a level head as he competes in the final campaign of his contract. “I don’t feel the need to start bringing a lot of things into my life right now that I don’t need to,” the 29-year-old told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “I’m a guy that likes to keep things simple, nice and loose and relaxed away from the rink.” Steen has scored goals in consecutive games and is just two shy of his career high, which was set in 68 contests during the 2009-10 season.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (14-15-3): Ryan Johansen has collected three goals and six assists during his career-best seven-game point streak but has just one of each in seven lifetime meetings with St. Louis. Matt Calvert has scored in each of his last three games after tallying just once in his previous 10 contests. Defenseman James Wisniewski, who leads the Blue Jackets with 16 assists, has missed three straight games with an upper-body injury.

OVERTIME

1. St. Louis LW Jaden Schwartz collected a goal and two assists to match a career high with three points on Thursday. The 21-year-old has been sizzling of late, recording 12 points in his last 11 contests.

2. The Blue Jackets are a perfect 13-for-13 on the penalty kill this month.

3. St. Louis won three of the four meetings between the former Central Division rivals last season.

PREDICTION: Blues 6, Blue Jackets 1