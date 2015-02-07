Jackets score season-high 7 in win against Blues

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Nick Foligno pumped his fists like he won the lottery. Corey Tropp raised his arms like he was lifting the Stanley Cup.

Who knew the Columbus Blue Jackets would spend so much time Friday working on their goal celebrations against the St. Louis Blues?

Foligno had two goals and an assist, center Ryan Johansen had a goal and two assists, and Tropp snapped a personal 65-game goal drought as the Jackets routed the Blues 7-1 before 16,321 in Nationwide Arena.

”A couple of us were talking after the morning skate about how this would be a good test for us, just to see where we’re at right now,“ Johansen said. ”It was a back-to-back for (the Blues), and it wasn’t close to their best for them.

“But we really played the way we wanted to. We played the right way, we got some bounces. It felt good, because it’s been a while for us.”

The seven goals marked a season high for the Blue Jackets. It’s also the most the Blues have allowed this season.

Left winger Scott Hartnell and right winger Cam Atkinson added goals for the Blue Jackets, while center Brandon Dubinsky had two assists.

Foligno and Johansen each have 20 goals on the season.

Goaltender Curtis McElhinney had 32 saves for the Blue Jackets, who had lost three straight and eight of their last 11.

”We needed a win,“ Blue Jackets coach Todd Richards said. ”You never expect to win 7-1. That’s a really good team, a really competitive team.

“They wait for you to crack, and we didn’t crack.”

The loss snapped St. Louis’ seven-game winning streak dating to Jan. 17 and a franchise-record 13-game point streak (12-0-1) that dated all the way to Jan. 2.

Center Paul Stastny scored the Blues only goal.

St. Louis goaltender Brian Elliott was pulled at 8:26 of the second period after the Blues fell behind 4-1. He stopped only 10 of 14 shots.

Goaltender Jake Allen finished for Elliott, stopping 16 of 19 shots.

”They were a rested team,“ Blues coach Ken Hitchcock said. ”They outplayed us. We looked unfocused at times. Really, we’ve trended this way for the last three games. It caught up to us.

“(Our play) wasn’t really any different than the Tampa Bay or Buffalo games (earlier in the week), but this team finished us off.”

The Blue Jackets took a 2-0 lead in the first period, and the second goal was a good indication of what kind of night it would be for the Blues.

A centering pass by Johansen was ramped off a Blues player’s stick and bounced off the helmet of Blue Jackets’ left winger Scott Hartnell, landing on top of the net and dribbling in front.

That’s where Atkinson stood to bury his 10th goal of the season.

The Blue Jackets added three goals in the second period, chasing Elliott.

Johansen scored a short-handed goal at 5:06 of the period -- the first shorty of his NHL career -- and Tropp snapped a personal 65-game goal drought by scoring off a deflection at 8:26.

Stastny stopped the bleeding momentarily and put St. Louis on the board at 11:14 of the third, burying a long rebound off McElhinney’s right pad.

But the Blue Jackets got that goal back at 16:17 of the second when Foligno potted his second of the evening, jumping on a loose puck in the slot and ripping it under the crossbar.

Even the Blue Jackets’ fourth line got into the act.

Calvert softly redirected a pass from defenseman Jack Johnson off the rush, sending it wide of Allen’s extended left pad.

The capper was Hartnell’s 11th of the season, scored off a feed from Johansen with 4:39 remaining.

NOTES: The Columbus Dispatch reported that the Blue Jackets have not had contract talks with C Mark Letestu, suggesting he could be moved by the March 2 trade deadline. Letestu, who was the Jackets’ leading scorer in 2012-13, is due to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. ... Blues rookie RW Ty Rattie was a healthy scratch after getting his first NHL point on Thursday in Buffalo. ... Blues coach Ken Hitchcock entered Friday night’s game with 691 coaching victories, one short of Dick Irvin for fourth on the all-time list. ... After missing two games and losing 10 pounds because of the flu, Blue Jackets LW Matt Calvert was back in the lineup.