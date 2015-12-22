Preview: Blues at Bruins

The Boston Bruins have skyrocketed up the standings on the strength of a sizzling 11-1-3 run. Coach Claude Julien looks to keep the fire lit underneath his red-hot club when it hosts the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.

“Part of a coach and coaching staff’s job is to make sure we keep the guys sharp,” Julien told the team’s website on Monday after seeing his club pull within one point of first-place Montreal in the Atlantic Division. “It’s also part of our job and their job to not get complacent or satisfied, and it’s also all of our jobs to remain hungry, and that’s what we’re trying to do with this group.” While Boston won its third consecutive contest with a 2-1 shootout victory over New Jersey on Sunday, St. Louis saw its bid for a season high-tying fourth straight win come to a halt one day later as it failed to hold an early three-goal lead in a 4-3 setback to Philadelphia. Vladimir Tarasenko, who has recorded seven goals in his last nine games, tallied twice in his last meeting with Boston.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE BLUES (20-11-4): After being held off the scoresheet during a four-game stretch, Paul Stastny notched a pair of assists versus the Flyers to increase his point total to four in the last four contests. With Jake Allen receiving the nod against Philadelphia, Brian Elliott likely will have the chance to record his second straight victory when he takes the ice on Tuesday. The 30-year-old Ontario native secured his first win in nine outings with 36 saves in a 3-2 triumph over Calgary on Saturday but has struggled mightily versus Boston in his career (3-6-3).

ABOUT THE BRUINS (19-9-4): Loui Eriksson is starting to heat up with goals in back-to-back contests to extend his point streak to three games. The 30-year-old Swede is not alone in terms of getting his offense in gear as David Krejci has recorded one goal and eight assists in his last 12 contests. Speaking of hot streaks, Tuukka Rask has won five in a row and is 8-0-2 in his last 10 decisions heading into his date with St. Louis. The 2014 Vezina Trophy winner owns a 2-0-3 career record with a slim 1.76 goals-against average versus the Blues.

OVERTIME

1. Boston C Max Talbot received a two-game suspension from the NHL on Monday for interference against New Jersey’s Jiri Tlusty.

2. St. Louis has scored seven power-play goals in its last seven contests.

3. The Bruins killed off 21 consecutive short-handed situations in their last six games.

PREDICTION: Bruins 4, Blues 2