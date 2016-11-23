Blues snap road skid with win in Boston

BOSTON -- The St. Louis Blues, struggling away from home, snapped a three-game road losing streak, twice coming from behind to defeat the Boston Bruins 4-2 on Tuesday night.

The Blues, just 2-5-1 on the road (8-1-2 at home) coming in, came back from 1-0 and 2-1 as Robert Bortuzzo and Paul Stastny scored second-period goals 2:12 apart to grab the lead. The team then played a strong third period in front of Jake Allen to win for the eighth time in their last nine visits to TD Garden.

Jori Lehtera, who scored the Blues' first goal, scored into an empty net with 1:16 left to salt the game away for St. Louis -- his second and third goals of the season.

The St. Louis' win spoiled a special night for Boston's David Backes, who played 10 years with the Blues and was their captain when he signed with the Bruins as a free agent. Backes scored the game's first goal, only his second goal since scoring twice in the team's opener.

He gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead on a power play 7:44 into the game. Then, after Lehtera tied it 3:23 into the second, Dominic Moore scored a short-handed goal to give Boston the 2-1 lead 8:59 into the period.

Related Coverage Preview: Blues at Bruins

But the Bruins, playing without injured captain/defenseman Zdeno Chara, who left early in the second period with an undisclosed injury, were sloppy in their own end, leaving goaltender Tuukka Rask alone too often as he suffered only his third loss in 14 starts.

Allen, 9-3 on the season, won his fourth straight start, making 39 saves. He is 3-1 lifetime against Boston.

Rask made 24 saves for the Bruins, who fell to just 4-4-0 at home, where they had won three straight after a 1-3 start.

Defenseman Colton Parayko had two assists for St. Louis.

Torey Krug took the shot that was rebounded by Backes to open the scoring. Krug picked up his 100th assist and David Krejci, who had the other assist, notched his 484th career point, tying him with Don Marcotte for 15th on the Bruins' all-time list.

The goal also meant Backes has scored on every team in the NHL in his 11-year NHL career.

The Blues equalized when Parayko fired from the right point and Lehtera tipped it home for his second goal of the season. Rask and the Bruins thought there was goaltender interference and the Bruins challenged, but replays didn't show any contact and the goal stood.

Krejci was off for tripping when Moore broke in on a partial breakaway and fired a shot past Allen at 8:59.

But the Blues came back again with a pair of rebound goals as Bortuzzo scored his first goal of the season at 13:59 and Stastny recorded his fifth of the year but first in nine games at 16:11.

NOTES: Blues LW Alexander Steen didn't make the trip and missed his third straight game with an upper body injury. ... RW David Pastrnak, Boston's leading goal scorer with 10, also missed his third in a row with an upper body injury. ... Blues coach Ken Hitchcock, asked about facing former Blues captain David Backes, said: "I think it might be different for the players. For us coaches, after the first shift is over, he's another player on the team." ... Coming into the game, 35 of the last 38 goals scored in the last eight meetings were at even strength with the Blues 1 for 20 and the Bruins 2 for 19 on the power play. ... The Blues are at Washington on Wednesday night, while the Bruins are at Ottawa and come back to host the Calgary Flames on Friday night.