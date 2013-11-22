Blues edge Bruins in shootout

BOSTON -- Ken Hitchcock knew Derek Roy wanted another chance.

So he gave it to him.

“I usually look at body language on the bench and Roy-sie was up, perked up, he wanted to go, so we let him go,” the St. Louis coach said after center Derek Roy, denied by the crossbar in overtime, scored in the fourth round of the shootout to give the Blues a hard-fought 3-2 decision over the Boston Bruins in a playoff-type game in November.

Roy, who knows the Bruins well from his days with the Buffalo Sabres, scored a soft goal on Tuukka Rask to tie the score 1-1 in the third period and then, in the first minute of overtime, rang one off the crossbar.

He clearly wanted another chance and became the guy who moved the Blues to 6-2-1 on the road and 2-1 on a three-game road trip.

“I wanted to redeem myself in the shootout, Coach put me out there and gave me a shot at it,” said Roy, who scored his sixth goal of the season during the game. “It shows he’s got confidence in me going into the shootout and I wanted to help my team win the game, and I happened to do that and was happy to be put in the position to do that.”

It was Roy’s 11th success in 32 career shootouts and it ended a night where offense was hard to come by. There were mistakes for the goals, but neither team had much room to work in what could be a Stanley Cup Finals matchup if the teams continue on their current paths.

”I thought both teams put a lot of pressure on each team’s defense. I don’t think either team had a fun time in their own end,“ said Hitchcock, who thought his team was outplayed in the first and third periods but was the better team in the second. ”We were either forechecking them or they were forechecking the heck out of us.

“It was a very intense, tight hockey game. It was a playoff game. It was very disciplined. Both teams really respected each other.”

Roy was the second St. Louis player to beat Rask in the shootout, as the Blues moved to 15-3-3 on the season. Left winger Alexander Steen also scored for the Blues in the shootout.

The Bruins got a shootout-opening goal from center Patrice Bergeron against Jaroslav Halak, but the goalie -- called “our best player” in the game by his coach -- was successful on the next three to improve to 18-15 lifetime in shootouts. He made 29 saves in the game.

“I’d probably be laughing if we won, right?” said Rask, who made 24 saves and is 13-11 lifetime in shootouts. “It sucks when you lose it. I just hate it, especially when you can’t stop the puck.”

The Bruins, the Eastern Conference leaders, are 6-1-2 in their last nine games.

Center Gregory Campbell scored his first goal of the season and left winger Carl Soderberg scored his third for Boston. Centers Roy (No. 6) and David Backes (No. 9) scored for the Blues in regulation.

Soderberg had a breakaway with 10 seconds left in the overtime, but Halak made the save.

The Bruins, playing without injured defensemen Dennis Seidenberg and Adam McQuaid, had three rookies, including the NHL debuting Kevan Miller and 20-year-old second-year man Dougie Hamilton, on defense.

The teams traded goals in each of the first two periods. St. Louis defenseman Ian Cole was wiped out trying to carry the puck out, leading to Campbell’s goal, and Rask whiffed badly on the tying goal by Roy, just 31 seconds later.

In the second period, Backes tipped in defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk’s wrist shot from the point to make it 2-1. The Blues then left Soderberg alone in the slot and center Maxim Lapierre didn’t go down to try to block the shot that tied the score 2:37 after the Blues had taken the lead.

NOTES: St. Louis D Kevin Shattenkirk, who played for Boston University, notched the 100th assists of his NHL career. ... While D Adam McQuaid missed his sixth game with a hip and groin injury that’s improving, fellow D Dennis Seidenberg suffered a lower-body injury on his first shift on Tuesday night in New York and also was out; it’s not clear for how long. ... D Kevan Miller made his NHL debut for Boston and played well, logging 17:42. “Kevan Miller played extremely well. I really liked his game,” said coach Claude Julien. ... The Blues go home to face the Dallas Stars on Saturday and the Bruins continue their homestand with a Saturday matinee against the Carolina Hurricanes. ... The Bruins, celebrating their 90th year, honored different decades at home games. On Thursday, it was the 70s as legendary defenseman Bobby Orr, who led the Bruins to the Stanley Cup in 1970 and ‘72, dropped the first puck.