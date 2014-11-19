EditorsNote: fixes shots to 15-3 in fifth graf

Bruins shut down hot Blues

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins picked the perfect time to have their best defensive effort of the young season.

“Whenever we play defense like that and keep them on the outside for the most part, it makes my job easier and I expect to make those saves,” goaltender Tuukka Rask said after stopping all 33 shots, most of them harmless, in a 2-0 win over the sizzling St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night. “That was my job.”

Rask, the defending Vezina Trophy winner, made 15 saves in the third period of his 24th career shutout.

”I think he deserves a lot of credit because he was outstanding for us tonight,“ said coach Claude Julien. ”But I certainly don’t want to diminish the fact that I thought our guys played well tonight against a team that’s been extremely hot, extremely good as you can see.

“No matter how well you play defensively they’re still going to get their chances and when they did, Tuukka made the big saves. But I liked their effort overall tonight.”

Rask’s best stop may have come midway through the third period, on a rebound that actually went off Bruins defenseman Dougie Hamilton. Most of the other shots were from the outside or long range, and two diving checks by defenseman Matt Bartkowski short-circuited chances.

“We gave him a chance to see (the puck) too much tonight and as a result he stopped every single one we threw at him,” said St. Louis center David Backes.

The loss ended the Blues’ six-game TD Garden winning streak and handed St. Louis its first road loss to the Bruins since Jan. 30, 2001. It also ended a three-game St. Louis winning streak and gave the Blues (12-5-1) only their second loss in the last 12 games.

“I just think they kept us on the perimeter all night,” said Blues coach Ken Hitchcock. “I know we had a lot of shots on goal, but we weren’t really a threat. We were trying to make the extra play all night, rather than pound it in and look for the grease goal. They allowed us to enter the zone, kept us on the perimeter and we stayed on the perimeter.”

In winning their second straight, the Bruins (12-8-0) had only 17 shots on goal and were outshot 15-3 in the third period. The torrid Blues line of center Jaden Schwartz with wingers Vladimir Tarasenko and Jori Lehtera, which had 33 points in the previous eight games, totaled nine shots, but didn’t scare anyone.

Center Patrice Bergeron and defenseman Torey Krug scored for the Bruins, beating goaltender Brian Elliott.

Boston, which has had all kinds of injury problems on defense, lost Adam McQuaid early in the second period to an undisclosed injury. No details were available.

Elliott mishandled the puck twice behind his own net in the first period. He almost got burned the first time. He did on the second. On a dump-in as the Bruins changed, he went behind the net when he should have let defenseman Ian Cole handle the puck. Elliott handcuffed Cole, who was being chased by winger Matt Fraser. Cole wheeled the puck right out in front to Bergeron. With an open net, Bergeron scored his fourth goal in the last seven games.

“It was definitely one of those that you take,” said Bergeron.

Cole was in the wrong place at the wrong time again when Krug scored. Krug walked in from the left point, and Cole, tying up center Carl Soderberg in front, screened his goalie and the puck may have glanced off the defenseman and by a surprised Elliott.

The Bruins thought they had taken a 3-0 lead with nine seconds left in the second period when the puck went in off Fraser’s body in the crease. It was ruled no goal but it wasn’t clear why.

NOTES: C David Krejci returned to the Bruins lineup after missing four games with what was reportedly a hip injury, but LW Brad Marchand was out with an undisclosed injury; coach Claude Julien saying only that it is not a head injury. ... D Kevan Miller, who missed his 13th straight game with a right shoulder dislocation suffered in a fight, skated in warmups but didn’t dress while D Zach Trotman was shipped back to the AHL. ... D Chris Butler, recalled by the Blues after they traded D Jordan Leopold to the Columbus Blue Jackets, did not dress. ... The Blues play Game 2 of their four-game trip at Montreal on Thursday, while the Bruins are at Columbus on Friday night. ... St. Louis D Kevin Shattenkirk, who played his college hockey at Boston University, played in his 300th NHL game.