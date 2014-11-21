(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout)

Canadiens 4, Blues 1: Max Pacioretty celebrated his 26th birthday with a pair of goals as host Montreal cruised past St. Louis.

Pacioretty’s second multi-goal performance in five games paced the Canadiens, who have won seven of eight. Dale Weise and Lars Eller also scored while Carey Price turned aside 31 shots.

Vladimir Tarasenko’s team-leading 11th goal provided the lone offense for the Blues, who have dropped two in a row. Jake Allen made 26 saves in defeat.

Tarasenko opened the scoring at 7:45 of the first period with a gem of a play, batting the puck past Price out of mid-air from the low slot after whiffing on his initial shot. Weise drew the Canadiens even 4:50 into the second, knocking down defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk’s outlet pass all alone in front before waiting out Allen.

Pacioretty gave Montreal the lead for good at 7:32, gathering a long PA Parenteau pass behind the St. Louis defense before breaking in alone and beating Allen with a low wrist shot. He capped the memorable night six minutes into the third period with a snap shot from the edge of the left circle that eluded Allen on the glove side.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Blues lost for the first time in six games after scoring two goals or fewer in their previous outing. ... Tarasenko has 10 goals in his last 11 games. ... Montreal came into the night having scored just four goals in its previous four encounters with St. Louis.