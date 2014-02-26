Preview: Blues at Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks hope the return of their captain, as well as a lengthy rest, helps them get back in the win column when they host the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday. Henrik Sedin is expected to be in the lineup after missing eight of Vancouver’s final 10 games before the Olympic break - including the last two - with a rib injury. The veteran, who tops the team with 31 assists and is tied with twin brother Daniel with a club-leading 40 points, also skipped the Sochi Winter Games as his native Sweden went on to capture the silver medal.

The Canucks attempt to snap a seven-game losing streak during which they scored more than two goals only once. St. Louis returns to action having won three of its last four contests, with all four going beyond regulation. The Blues, who dropped both of their first two meetings with Vancouver this season - including one in overtime, sit atop the Central Division and trail Anaheim by just three points in the race for the Presidents’ Trophy.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), RSN Pacific (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE BLUES (39-12-6): Four members of the team returned from Sochi with medals as defensemen Alex Pietrangelo and Jay Bouwmeester captured gold with Team Canada while forwards Patrik Berglund and Alex Steen settled for silver with Sweden. T.J. Oshie and captain David Backes failed to bring home hardware as Team USA fell to Finland in the bronze-medal game but didn’t return empty-handed. Oshie gained folk-hero status after his 4-for-6 shootout performance in a victory over host Russia in the preliminary round while Backes, a noted animal activist, brought back a pair of stray puppies from Sochi.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (27-24-9): Vancouver also boasts four Olympic medal winners as goaltender Roberto Luongo and defenseman Dan Hamhuis grabbed gold with Canada while defenseman Alex Edler and Daniel Sedin claimed silver with Team Sweden. Ryan Kesler, who was a member of Team USA, is questionable for Wednesday’s game due to a right hand injury suffered while blocking a shot against Russia during the Olympics. Coach John Tortorella issued an apology for stating he was hoping Sweden would defeat Canada for gold in order to help Edler and Daniel Sedin turn around their seasons. “If I have insulted anybody, that certainly wasn’t my intention, and I think all of you know that,” he told reporters after Tuesday’s practice. “But it was a careless use of words and I should be more cognizant.”

OVERTIME

1. Canucks LW Daniel Sedin is mired in a 19-game goal-scoring drought. He has collected only five assists in that span and one in his last 14 contests.

2. St. Louis recalled RW Dmitrij Jaskin from Chicago of the American Hockey League. The 20-year-old Russian registered a goal and an assist in seven games with the Blues earlier this season.

3. Vancouver recalled LW Kellan Lain from Utica of the AHL. The 24-year-old, who leads the Comets with 96 penalty minutes, recorded a goal in eight games with the Canucks earlier this campaign - his first in the NHL.

PREDICTION: Blues 4, Canucks 2