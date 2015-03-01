Preview: Blues at Canucks

The St. Louis Blues attempt to continue their recent success on the road when they resume their trek against the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. St. Louis improved to 2-0-0 on their five-game trip Saturday with a second straight 2-1 victory, this time at Edmonton. Paul Stastny set up Dmitrij Jaskin’s first-period goal before snapping a tie with 5:40 remaining in the third as the Blues recorded their fourth straight road win and ninth in their last 10 away from home.

Vancouver returns home following a five-game East Coast trip during which it posted a 3-2-0 record. After splitting the first two contests, the Canucks outscored the New York Islanders and Boston 6-1 before dropping the finale 6-3 at Buffalo on Thursday. Vancouver won the opener of the three-game season series on Oct. 23, skating to a 4-1 triumph at St. Louis as Nick Bonino ignited a three-goal third period by snapping a tie 4:54 into the session.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), RSN Pacific (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE BLUES (40-18-4): St. Louis became the league’s fourth team to reach the 40-win plateau Saturday, climbing within five points of Central Division-leading Nashville in the process. The Blues have struggled in Vancouver of late, however, dropping each of their last three visits. Rookie Jake Allen is expected to start Sunday after Brian Elliott earned the win in Edmonton.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (35-23-3): The Sedin twins have upped their games recently as each enters Sunday with a six-game point streak. Captain Henrik has collected three goals and seven assists while registering four two-point performances during his run, and Daniel has netted one tally and set up seven others on his streak. Brandon McMillan, who was claimed off waivers from Arizona on Feb. 12, was placed on waivers after being kept off the scoresheet in his three games with Vancouver.

OVERTIME

1. Allen had his personal six-game winning streak halted by Montreal on Tuesday as he allowed five goals after surrendering a total of six over his previous four contests.

2. Canucks C Shawn Matthias scored his 15th goal of the season Thursday, eclipsing his previous career high set in 2012-13 while with Florida.

3. Stastny has recorded a goal and two assists in his last two contests after going three games without a point.

PREDICTION: Canucks 3, Blues 2