Preview: Blues at Canucks

After sweeping through Alberta, the St. Louis Blues continue their trek north of the border when they visit the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. St. Louis began its six-game road trip with a one-goal loss at Minnesota but bounced back with a 4-3 triumph in Calgary before skating to a 4-2 victory at Edmonton on Thursday.

Jori Lehtera, Alex Steen and Paul Stastny each recorded a goal and an assist as the Blues defeated the Oilers for the second time already this season. Vancouver is beginning a five-game homestand after allowing a total of one goal in road victories over Anaheim and Los Angeles earlier this week. Ryan Miller needed to make only 15 saves against the Kings on Tuesday to post his 36th career shutout as the Canucks improved to 3-0-0 away from home. Vancouver swept the three-game season series in 2014-15, allowing two goals in two wins at St. Louis while surrendering five in a shootout victory at home.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), RSN (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE BLUES (3-1-0): Vladimir Tarasenko is off to a fast start, recording three goals and two assists in his first four games. The 23-year-old Russian led St. Louis in both goals (37) and points (73) last season. Steen and Troy Brouwer also have notched five points with two tallies and three assists apiece.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (3-0-1): With a roster that features Radim Vrbata and the Sedin twins, Vancouver has an unlikely leader in goals through four games in Adam Cracknell. The 30-year-old right wing, who began his career with St. Louis, has two tallies after recording a total of six over his first 82 NHL contests. Vrbata, who led the team with 31 goals last season, has yet to record a point in 2015-16.

OVERTIME

1. The Canucks have allowed more goals in one home game (three) than three road contests (two).

2. St. Louis wraps up its road trip at Winnipeg and Montreal on Sunday and Tuesday, respectively.

3. Vancouver RW Brandon Prust received a five-minute major for fighting on Tuesday to push him over 1,000 career penalty minutes.

PREDICTION: Blues 4, Canucks 1