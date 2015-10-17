Blues continue strong start, top Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Alex Steen couldn’t be bothered with the past. The St. Louis Blues’ left winger is focused on the present.

Steen scored on a pretty three-way passing play in the second period and collected an assist as the St. Louis Blues used a 4-3 victory to snap a two-year losing streak against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday night.

Steen laughed when reminded it was the first time St. Louis had beaten Vancouver since a 2-1 shootout win back on April 16, 2013.

”I don’t know man,“ he said. ”That’s not something that goes through our heads. It’s a new year.

“We just wanted to come in a play a good game.”

The game wasn’t as close as the final score indicated. St. Louis led 4-1 after Kyle Brodziak’s goal at 16:14 of the third period.

The Canucks got a couple of late goals, one from left winger Daniel Sedin off a scramble with 28.8 seconds left after Vancouver pulled their goalie.

The win was even sweeter because the Blues (4-1-0) were playing after a win over Edmonton on Thursday night. It also was their fourth game in six nights.

“That’s what makes it extra special to get a good, character win like that,” said Brodziak, who collected his first point of the season. “To battle through and play a smart game against a skill group, that controls the puck in the zone.”

Centers Jori Lehtera and defenseman Robert Bortuzzo also scored for the Blues. Right winger Vladimir Tarasenko added two assists.

Steen’s goal started when Tarasenko intercepted a long pass from Canuck defenseman Alex Edler. Tarasenko then passed to center Paul Stastny as he broke into the Vancouver zone. Stastny passed back to Tarasenko, who then slipped it over to Steen, who beat Canuck goaltender Ryan Miller.

”Our unit has pretty good chemistry,“ said Steen. ”We discuss everything.

“That goal was just plain hockey sense from both guys. Stastny made an unreal backhand pass to Tarasenko. He just one-touches it over. Empty net for me. I’ll take those.”

Stastny left the game later in the second period after taking a shot off his right leg. Blues coach Ken Hitchcock said Stastny would be evaluated on Saturday.

Centers Brandon Sutter (shorthanded) and Jared McCann scored for Vancouver (3-1-1).

Center Henrik Sedin said Vancouver dug themselves a hole they couldn’t get out of.

”I didn’t think we played well enough to be in this game,“ said the Canuck captain. ”We’re a team that battles and you’ve got to give us some credit for that, but a little too late.

“We have to have a better start. It’s something we have to look at and come up better next game.”

The Canucks continue to struggle on the power play. There were 0-5 against St. Louis and are now 1-18 on the season.

Vancouver had a chance to get back into the game when Tarasenko was given a four-minute high-sticking penalty late in the second period. The Canucks managed just three shots.

”We spent a lot of time on it tonight,“ defenseman Dan Hamhuis said about the power play. ”It could have been the difference maker. It needs to be in big games like this.

“The guys are working hard on it at practice. We have to find ways to get pucks to the net and be there. It always goes back to execution, shots and screens.”

The Canucks outshot the Blues 34-32. Blues goaltender Jake Allen was called on to make some big saves late in the game when the Blues seemed to be running out of gas.

“We knew we had our hands full,” said Allen.

“We battled. We grinded. It wasn’t pretty but it doesn’t have to be. We got the two points.”

Hitchcock said his team was fatigued at the end.

“We lost our energy in the second killing all those penalties, but we got it back in the third,” he said. “You could see the effects of playing (three games) in four nights in the last five minutes of the game. But we held it together.”

NOTES: Rookie C Jared McCann and RW Jake Virtanen both dressed for the Canucks. It was the first time since November 1988 the Canucks dressed two 19-year-olds. ... LW Sven Baertschi was a healthy scratch. ... The Canucks have six consecutive wins against the Blues. ... C Brandon Sutter played in his 500th NHL game. ... The Canucks continue a five-game home-stand Sunday against Edmonton. .... Blues’ D Kevin Shattenkirk missed the game with a lower-body injury suffered in Thursday’s win against Calgary. .... C Scott Gomez, who earned a spot with the Blues during a tryout in training camp, played his first game. ... LW Robby Fabbri missed the game due to concussion. ... No Blue had more than one goal against the Canucks last season. ... St. Louis played its first of 12 back-to-back sets. ... The Blues, who beat Edmonton Friday, continue their season-high, six-game road trip Sunday in Winnipeg.