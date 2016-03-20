Blues shut out Canucks in Elliott’s return

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- It was a perfect welcome back.

Goaltender Brian Elliott stopped all 19 shots he faced in his first game back after missing 10 games with an injury as the St. Louis Blues halted a two-game losing skid with a 3-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks Saturday.

“I just tried to stay big, cover the ice, and let the guys do the rest of the work and everybody chipped in,” said Elliott, who suffered a lower-body injury in a Feb. 22 game against San Jose.

“You try to conserve energy when you haven’t been playing and you sweat a little bit more but I felt good. It’s awesome to get the win when I got back in there.”

The Blues outshot the Canucks 50-19 and only the goalkeeping of Vancouver’s Ryan Miller kept the score close.

“I knew they would be focused and they would be ready,” said Miller. “I just wanted to be prepared and give the guys a chance.”

Elliott faced nowhere near the same number of shots as Miller but still had to be sharp.

With the Canucks on a power play in the third period, he stopped a shot from Vancouver’s Sven Baertschi, then put his glove on a loose puck before Henrik Sedin could jam it into the net.

Early in the second period, he gloved a Daniel Sedin shot on a partial breakaway. Later in the period, he slid across the net and got a pad on a shot from Daniel Sedin, who had been left open.

”It wasn’t too many long breaks in between shots but they did have some scoring opportunities,“ said Elliott, who collected his second shutout of the season and 32nd of his career. ”It’s just trying to stay focused.

“When you have been off for a month it’s almost nice to have a little break in between shots so you can regroup.”

Troy Brouwer, on a second-period power play, and Vladimir Tarasenko scored for the Blues (42-22-9). Jaden Schwartz, who added an assist, scored into an empty net with 66 seconds left. Paul Stastny had two assists.

The Blues came into Vancouver after suffering back-to-back losses to Calgary and Edmonton. They were outscored 13-8 in those games.

”We put our work boots on and did what we had to do,“ said coach Ken Hitchcock. ”We played our game and it’s good to see.

“We did a lot of good things.”

Tarasenko’s goal was the 100th of his career.

“It’s actually a better feeling because we won today,” he said. “I hope there’s more to come.”

The Blues, who are 7-2-0 in their last nine games, are tied with Los Angeles for second in the Western Conference with 93 points, two back of Dallas.

It was another frustrating loss for the fading Canucks (27-32-12), who were shut out for the second consecutive night. They have lost four games in a row and eight of their last 11. The last time Vancouver was shut out in consecutive games as Dec. 26-27, 1998.

The Canucks were also 0 of 3 on the power play, dropping them to 0 of 23 in the last seven games. The Canucks are tied with Calgary for the third-worst record in the Western Conference.

Injuries have forced Vancouver to dress a young roster but Daniel Sedin was still upset with his team’s effort.

“It doesn’t matter where you are in the standings or what kind of team you are, that’s not good enough,” he said.

“This is too tough a league to just go out there and hope. You have to work for your chances, you have to work for your teammates. Once we realize that I think we can be a good team. You need all your guys, it can’t be six or seven guys.”

Henrik Sedin praised Miller for weathering the storm of shots.

”He’s kind of getting used to it,“ said the Canuck captain. ”He’s been in a few of those this year.

“He’s been really good. It’s unfortunate the amount of chances he sees every night.”

NOTES: LW Chris Higgins, recalled from the AHL Utica Comets, played his first NHL game since Jan. 9. ... Vancouver dressed seven rookies. ... RW Radim Vrbata missed the game after suffering a lower-body injury in Vancouver’s 2-0 loss to Edmonton on Friday night. ... D Alex Biega returned to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for two games. ... D Chris Tanev (lower body) didn’t dress. ... The Canucks open a three-game road trip Tuesday in Winnipeg. ... Blues G Jake Allen was 6-4-0 in the previous 10 games but allowed 13 goals in losses to Calgary and Edmonton. ... RW Ryan Reaves, a healthy scratch Wednesday, returned to the lineup. ... LW Magnus Paajarvi, G Andeers Nilsson and D Robert Bortuzzo were scratches. ... LW Alexander Steen (upper body) and C Steve Ott (hamstring) skated after practise Saturday. ... St. Louis’ five-game road trip ends Tuesday in San Jose.