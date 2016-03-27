Blues record fourth straight shutout, beat Capitals

WASHINGTON -- After he recorded his third straight shutout on Friday night, St. Louis Blues’ goalie Brian Elliott had Saturday night off.

Jake Allen picked right up where Elliott left off.

Allen made 32 saves, Vladimir Tarasenko scored his 35th goal of the season and the Blues defeated the Washington Capitals 4-0 for their franchise record fourth straight shutout win.

“The goalies have been just outstanding,” Blues head coach Ken Hitchcock said. “They’ve been what’s kept us afloat all year.”

Kyle Brodziak and Colton Parayko also scored as part of a three-goal second period for St. Louis (45-22-9), which has won 10 of 12 games.

Patrik Berglund added a late tally for St. Louis, which kept pace with Dallas -- winners over San Jose on Saturday -- atop the Central Division.

Both teams were coming off shutout victories on Friday night, but the Blues had put together a streak behind Elliott.

“I‘m so happy for Els, to be able to come off an injury and play so well. I‘m just trying to do the best I can to keep up,” Allen said.

“I felt good out there. I just wanted to keep it simple and slow the play down in a back-to-back.”

Allen preserved his sixth shutout of the season with several excellent saves in the third period, one on a deflection attempt by Jason Chimera and two on shots by Alex Ovechkin, who was alone in the slot.

“We didn’t pay for the mistakes we made,” Hitchcock said. “I thought we got sloppy in the third and could have got burnt but we didn‘t. If they score that first goal who knows.”

The Capitals (53-16-5), who got 25 saves from Philipp Grubauer, still need one point to clinch the President’s Trophy and home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs for the first time since 2009-10.

“We walked down the middle of the ice a couple times and had some really good looks, but didn’t capitalize,” Capitals head coach Barry Trotz said.

“We haven’t scored a 5-on-5 goal in the last two games. We need to bury our chances.”

Paul Stastny had two assists for St. Louis, winners of three of its last four on Washington’s ice.

Both teams had several good opportunities during the early going, but the first period was scoreless.

“They had their chances, and that’s where Jake played unbelievable for us,” Stastny said. “We trust him to make that first save and he trusts us to get that rebound and get it out of there.”

St. Louis broke the tie at 4:45 of the second when Brodziak, alone at the top of the crease, banged home the rebound of a David Backes shot for his fifth goal of the season.

Later in the period, the Blues broke things open with a pair of goals just 1:40 apart.

First, with the teams skating 4-on-4, Parayko went end-to-end and unleashed a wrist shot from the center of a 3-on-2 rush that skittered between Grubauer’s pads to make it 2-0.

“They got up 1-0 and I thought we were sort of getting back into it a little bit,” Trotz said. “I thought the second goal sort of changed the whole deal.”

The goal survived a review as Trotz challenged whether or not the Blues were onside coming into the zone.

“That second goal, through the five hole, shouldn’t happen,” Grubauer said.

Tarasenko soon capped the period when he took a feed in the slot from Jori Lehtera, who had drawn Grubauer to the right post, and fired into an empty net.

“They really earned it,” Hitchcock said of the win. “Today we scored on our chances, they didn’t score on theirs.”

NOTES: Tarasenko’s goal was his 200th NHL point. ... Washington RW T.J. Oshie (flu) missed his second straight game and the Capitals’ first meeting with the Blues since acquiring Oshie in exchange for RW Troy Brouwer, G Pheonix Copley and a third-round draft pick last July. ... Washington scratched included D Taylor Chorney, C Michael Latta and D Mike Weber. ... St. Louis was missing D Jay Boumeester (upper body) and D Carl Gunnarsson (lower body), who are both day to day. Blues LW Magnus Paajarvi was a scratch. ... The teams conclude the season series on April 9 in St. Louis.