Preview: Blues at Coyotes

Ryan Miller looks to make an immediate impact with his new team as the St. Louis Blues visit the Phoenix Coyotes on Sunday. The three-time Olympian and 2010 Vezina Trophy winner was acquired with Steve Ott in a blockbuster five-player deal with Buffalo on Friday, effectively going from the NHL’s cellar dweller to a Stanley Cup contender. The Blues haven’t been playing like an elite club of late, dropping 1-0 decisions to Vancouver and NHL-leading Anaheim.

After losing three straight road games (0-2-1), Phoenix opens a three-game homestand on Sunday by playing the finale of its season series with St. Louis. Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored the overtime winner in a 3-2 triumph on Nov. 12 before tallying again in the rematch on Jan. 14. T.J. Oshie, however, netted a pair of goals in the latter contest as the Blues skated to a 2-1 victory.

ABOUT THE BLUES (39-14-6): While Miller had a difficult time saying goodbye to Buffalo, he did offer a strong statement toward his new team. “I‘m very excited for the opportunity to have a new adventure, a new opportunity,” the 33-year-old said. “I have a strong sense that (the Blues) have a special team.” Miller could get the start as he owns an impressive 6-0-0 mark with a 1.15 goals-against average versus Phoenix in his career.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (27-22-11): Shane Doan registered his second two-goal performance of the season on Friday, when he netted a pair of power-play goals in Phoenix’s 4-2 setback to Colorado. The captain notched an assist in the Coyotes’ first meeting with the Blues this season and has recorded 48 points (21 goals, 27 assists) in 69 career contests against St. Louis. Ekman-Larsson assisted on both of Doan’s goals on Friday and has three points in his last two games after being held off the scoresheet in four of his previous five contests.

OVERTIME

1. St. Louis has not lost three in a row this season and has won each of its last three trips to Phoenix.

2. The Coyotes have scored at least one power-play goal in each of their last four games, going 6-for-19 during that stretch.

3. Phoenix G Mike Smith is just 4-6-0 with a 3.10 goals-against average in his career versus the Blues.

PREDICTION: Blues 2, Coyotes 1