Preview: Blues at Coyotes

The St. Louis Blues’ trademark stinginess has been on display through the opening three games of the season. What the Blues haven’t seen yet is the offensive breakout they expected - and they’ll look to rectify that Saturday night as they tangle with the host Arizona Coyotes. St. Louis is coming off a 1-0 shootout loss in Los Angeles and has just six goals through its first three games; the Coyotes have won two straight after losing their season opener.

The Blues’ offense showed major signs of life last time out, peppering Kings netminder Jonathan Quick with 43 shots in regulation and overtime before settling for a single point after Jeff Carter scored the lone goal of the shootout. “We’ve got to take that next step, but when you get 40-plus shots on a good team in their building, you can take a lot of positives away from that,” St. Louis netminder Brian Elliott said. “You’re going to win a lot of games if you do that.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSMW (St. Louis), FSAZ (Arizona)

ABOUT THE BLUES (1-1-1): While the focus has been on how the Blues can generate more offense, coach Ken Hitchcock couldn’t be more pleased with the way his defense and goaltending have performed. St. Louis has surrendered four goals through its first three games, and defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk leads an imposing group of blue-liners that has limited opposing scoring chances. “He’s got movement in his game, and I think it’s made him a quicker, better player,” Hitchcock told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “He’s a much better player when he’s in attack mode.”

ABOUT THE COYOTES (2-1-0): Arizona is coming off a 7-4 trouncing of the visiting Edmonton Oilers in a game that may have doubled as Mikkel Boedker’s coming-out party. Boedker recorded his first career hat trick in the victory, and is well on his way to surpassing his career best of 19 goals established last season. “I like to share the puck,” he told the Arizona Republic. “I like to make good plays and I like to get everybody involved. When the chances are there, there are two options, right? There’s the shot or the pass. It’s now time to just take the shot.”

OVERTIME

1. St. Louis won two of three meetings last season, including a 4-2 triumph in Arizona in the previous encounter March 2.

2. The Coyotes are a perfect 10-for-10 on the penalty kill this season.

3. Boedker has two goals, two assists and a minus-7 rating in 15 career games against St. Louis.

PREDICTION: Blues 3, Coyotes 2