Preview: Blues at Coyotes

The St. Louis Blues look to earn a split of their four-game road trip when they visit the Arizona Coyotes in the finale on Tuesday. St. Louis began its trek with one-goal losses at Nashville and Anaheim before rolling to a 7-2 triumph in San Jose on Saturday. T.J. Oshie registered his second career hat trick and added an assist as the Blues scored six unanswered goals after yielding tallies 40 seconds apart late in the first period to fall behind 2-1.

Arizona continues its six-game homestand after opening it with a 6-3 victory over Columbus on Saturday. Like St. Louis, the Coyotes watched a lead turn into a 2-1 deficit before scoring five consecutive goals to take control. Sam Gagner recorded two power-play goals and an assist while Martin Hanzal netted one tally and set up three others as Arizona extended its home point streak to five games (4-0-1).

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN Plus Arizona

ABOUT THE BLUES (23-13-3): Saturday’s rout halted St. Louis’ five-game skid on the road and was its first regulation victory away from home since a 6-4 win on Dec. 6 at the New York Islanders. Oshie, who enters Tuesday with a five-game point streak during which he has collected five goals and two assists, was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week on Monday. The 28-year-old right wing registered a league-high five tallies and seven points in four contests to earn the honor.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (15-19-4): Arizona’s power play erupted against the Blue Jackets, converting three times in four opportunities. The club, which entered Monday ranked eighth in the league with the man advantage (21.3 percent), went just 2-for-19 over its previous seven games. Left wing Lucas Lessio, who has yet to record a point in six NHL contests - including three earlier this season, was recalled from Portland of the American Hockey League on Monday.

OVERTIME

1. Blues D Kevin Shattenkirk has registered a goal and an assist in each of his last two games.

2. Oshie’s second goal on Saturday was the 100th of his career.

3. Arizona’s Oliver Ekman-Larsson is tied for the lead among NHL defensemen with 10 goals and tops all blue-liners with seven power-play tallies.

PREDICTION: Blues 4, Coyotes 2