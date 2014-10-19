Schwartz notches hat trick as Blues defeat Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The St. Louis Blues will wear you down, whether through will, depth or a physical pounding. They did a little of all three in a 6-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at Gila River Arena.

Left winger Jaden Schwartz recorded his first career hat trick along with an assist, center David Backes tallied a goal and an assist, right winger Vladimir Tarasenko had three assists and goalie Jake Allen (24 saves) posted a win in his first NHL game in 18 months as the Blues won their fifth straight game in this arena by going 4-for-4 on the power play.

“I didn’t think it was going to happen,” Schwartz said of the hat trick, which came with three seconds left in the game. “My teammates wanted me to stay on the ice and try to get it so it was pretty special.”

So, too, has been the St. Louis defense. The Blues have allowed just two regulation or overtime goals in their last three games. Allen stopped 24 Arizona shots, but most were of the garden variety.

“We had a good game the other night in L.A. but didn’t get the outcome we wanted,” said Allen of a 1-0 shootout loss on Thursday. “We wanted to start building a little bit here and everyone played well. The defense played great and made my job easy.”

Related Coverage Preview: Blues at Coyotes

The Blues (2-1-1) finally cashed in on a dominant first period when Backes redirected a puck into the net with his skate on the only power play of the period.

In past seasons, that goal might have been disallowed, but the rule was modified this offseason as GMs and officials felt that a goal should be allowed unless it was scored with a blatant kicking motion.

Backes’ goal, which came at the 17:42 mark, was the first power-play score the Coyotes (2-2-0) had allowed in 11 chances this season, but it was the ninth first-period goal Arizona has allowed -- tied for the highest total in the NHL.

Equally alarming for the Coyotes is starting goaltender Mike Smith has surrendered 16 goals in his three starts this season.

“That was a good test for our team to see where we’re at and obviously we didn’t fare very well,” Coyotes coach Dave Tippett said. “Mistakes, unmarked players, all of the above. We didn’t move quick enough, move the puck quick enough, check quick enough.”

Backes helped widen the St. Louis lead to 2-0 when he fed left winger Alex Steen from behind the net for a one-timer that Steen blasted past Smith, just inside the far post, at the 11:42 mark of the second period.

Schwartz made it 3-0 a little more than a minute later on a pass from Tarasenko. Coyotes defenseman Michael Stone had two chances to clear the puck and failed on both before getting caught out of position as Schwartz received Tarasenko’s pass at the far post.

Schwartz scored again when center Jori Lehtera won a faceoff in the offensive zone and passed to Schwartz for a one-timer from the hash mark 55 seconds into the third period to make it 4-0 and remove all doubt about the outcome.

“We need some push from inside the room,” Coyotes captain Shane Doan said after the game. “The way we played tonight is not acceptable. A lot of people have to be a lot better than that.”

Lauri Korpikoski scored the lone Arizona goal. Lehtera and Schwartz scored the Blues’ final two goals.

About the only down side for St. Louis came when center Paul Stastny left in the first period with an upper-body injury after absorbing a hit from Arizona’s Martin Hanzal. Stastny left the ice holding his left wrist.

The next period, Hanzal left the ice after suffering a lower-body injury when he stretched his legs around the post while sprawled on the ice. Neither player returned. Tippett listed Hanzal as day to day and Blues coach Ken Hitchcock said Stastny would miss at least Sunday’s game in Anaheim.

NOTES: Coyotes GM Don Maloney has had conversations with the agents for C Antoine Vermette and D Zbynek Michalek, who will be unrestricted free agents at the end of the season. Maloney would “prefer to let things play out for a bit” this season before talks become more substantive. ... Blues G Jake Allen made his first start of the season and first NHL start since April 21, 2013, at Colorado. ... Blues D Carl Gunnarsson (hip) did not play. ... The Blues recalled D Petteri Lindbohm from Peoria of the AHL on Saturday as a precaution, but there is a chance he will play Sunday against Anaheim. ... The Coyotes shuffled their third and fourth lines. RW Kyle Chipchura skated with C Sam Gagner and LW Lauri Korpikoski, while RW David Moss was with C Joe Vitale and LW Brandon McMillan. D Chris Summers, who was a healthy scratch Wednesday, was reunited with D Connor Murphy. ... Mike Smith started in goal for the Coyotes. Responding to recent ambiguity over his goaltending situation, coach Dave Tippett said Smith would be the starter until he says otherwise.