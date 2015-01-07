EditorsNote: headline fix

Backes scores 4 and Blues blank Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- St. Louis has made a habit of passing the hat this season, and it was David Backes’ turn to be fitted Tuesday.

Backes had the first four-goal game in the NHL this season and the third of his career when the Blues recorded their sixth hat trick of the season in a decisive 6-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena.

“We’ve gone years without a hat trick, and all of a sudden we have six,” said Backes, who 13 goals this season.

“I don’t know how to explain it, but we are not going to complain when guys are having hot nights like that. Different guys, stepping up and scoring.”

Center Paul Stastny and left winger Jaden Schwartz also scored for the Blues (24-13-3), who have 13 goals in their last two games, both wins, after losing six of their previous seven games.

Goalie Brian Elliott stopped 23 shots for his second shutout of the season.

Right winger T.J. Oshie had three assists and left winger Alexander Steen had two assists as the Blues’ top line, which also features Backes at center, finished with nine points. The line has 12 goals and 29 points since being reunited the past six games.

“They’re really going hard at the net right now, and they’ve got great speed and tempo in their game,” Blues coach Ken Hitchcock said. “There is really good chemistry, and it is nice to see a line that is in synch with one another.”

Arizona (15-20-4) had won four of its previous five and each of its previous four home games.

Schwartz had a hat trick in the Blues’ 6-1 victory over the Coyotes at Gila River Arena on Oct. 18, and the Blues won for the seventh time in the past eight meetings with the Coyotes.

Oshie had three goals in a 7-2 victory over San Jose on Sunday, and Schwartz, center Jori Lehtera and right winger Vladimir Tarasenko (two) also have hat tricks for the Blues this season.

“It’s a balanced offense,” Oshie said. “Guys are going to get hot at different times. Lines are going to get hot at different times. We like to throw four lines at teams, and when that happens, you wear guys down.”

Backes had three goals in the second period and four goals in a 17-minute span starting at 6:15 of the second period, two on the power play. Schwartz scored the final goal of the game in the third period on a power play, and the Blues are 7-of-9 with man advantage against the Coyotes this season.

”I think we have three pieces that are interchangeable that are hard-working and want to have success,“ Backes said. ‘Osh’ and ‘Steener’ have all the skill in the world, and I have a big body to try to slow somebody down. It seems to be a recipe that is paying off for us.”

Blues center Patrik Berglund had two assists, and Stastny added an assist. Stastny has six points in his past six games.

Elliott was rarely tested while keeping his goals-against average under 2.00.

Coyotes goalie Mike Smith (33 saves) gave up four or more goals for the 11th time in his 24 starts.

”After they got that fourth one on a poor mistake by us, it would have been easy to take Smitty out,“ Coyotes coach Dave Tippett said. ”But you look at the shots (32-14 at that time). That is not a goaltender problem. That is a people-in-front-of-him problem. To take the goaltender out in that situation, you are letting a lot of guys off the hook, and we need more guys on the hook in that room there.

“We weren’t even close. Let’s be honest. That’s not a goaltending issue. That’s a look-in-the-mirror-and-see-where-we‘re-at issue. You can’t play like that. That’s garbage.”

NOTES: St. Louis G Martin Brodeur was scratched after G Jake Allen was elevated to the No. 2 spot behind starting G Brian Elliott. Brodeur is 3-3 with a 2.73 goals-against average in seven appearances with the Blues this season. ... Coyotes C Martin Hanzal, who tied a career high with four points in a 6-3 victory over Columbus on Saturday, did not play because of an upper-body injury. ... Coyotes C Antoine Vermette was hit by a puck in the first minute of the game and left the ice to take stiches and took stitches in his nose and mouth before returning, coach Dave Tippett said. He played just under 16 minutes. ... The Coyotes recalled LW Lucas Lessio from Portland of the AHL on Monday, although he was a scratch Tuesday. Lessio, who played in three earlier games with the Coyotes this season, had nine goals and seven assists in 26 games with Portland.