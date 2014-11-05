Tarasenko continues hot streak, lifts Blues to sixth straight win

NEWARK, N.J. -- Vladimir Tarasenko had several early opportunities to score a goal Tuesday night against the New Jersey Devils. The St. Louis Blues right winger has been on fire of late, scoring seven goals in his last five games and had at least three solid chances to add to that total during the first two periods of the game against New Jersey.

Tarasenko’s persistence finally paid off, as he scored a power-play goal in the third period, leading the Blues to their sixth consecutive win, 1-0 over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.

“I know he felt badly that he missed those chances early on,” Blues head coach Ken Hitchcock said. “But he stuck with it and got the goal. That’s a goal scorer’s goal.”

With 15 minutes left in regulation and with Devils defenseman Marek Zidlicky in the penalty box for holding, Tarasenko lifted a shot past Devils deft goalkeeper Cory Schneider to snap the scoreless deadlock. It was Tarasenko’s eighth goal of the young season.

Center Jori Lehtera and left wing Jaden Schwartz were credited with assists, but the majority of the credit for the night’s lone goal should go to Tarasenko.

“The way he’s shooting right now, you think everything he takes is going to score,” Schwartz said.

The Blues (8-3-1) defeated the New York Rangers 4-3 in a shootout Monday night.

“It wasn’t only back to back, but three in four nights, actually three and a half in four nights,” Hitchcock said. “I‘m really happy with the way we played. That was a rested opponent and most of our games go extra time. That’s a really big win.”

Jake Allen stopped all 26 shots that the Devils fired at him en route to his second shutout of the season and the third of his career. The 24-year-old is generally Brian Elliott’s backup, but he played like a first-rate netminder Tuesday night.

“We had a lot of tired legs out there, but the guys kept it simple,” Allen said. “Everything gets a little more difficult when you get out there on the ice, but we kept everything in front of us. We got the win, but shutouts are just a bonus.”

Like Hitchcock, Allen was proud of his team for winning three games in four nights on the road.

“It’s really difficult, especially against Eastern teams that we don’t see much,” Allen said. “I just wanted to give the team a chance when I get the opportunity to play. I just want to keep things going when the game is tight.”

The Devils (6-4-2) saw a modest two-game win streak snapped with the setback. Schneider stopped 21 shots in a solid effort in net, while Devils right winger Michael Ryder placed seven shots on goal in defeat. New Jersey completed a three-game home stretch, and it now begins a span in which 15 of the next 20 are on the road.

“Looking at the big picture, I liked the way we played,” Devils head coach Pete DeBoer said. “We just couldn’t find a way to score a goal. It was the best team game we put together in a long time. We just didn’t win.”

Clearly, the two best players on the ice throughout the first period were Schneider, making his 13th straight start in net, and Tarasenko, who faced off in four high-intensity, point blank opportunities. Schneider made the first three saves, but couldn’t stop the one in the third that became the game-winner.

“We’re playing a good team game right now,” Schwartz said. “We’re getting great goaltending out to the rest of the ice. We’re supporting and working for each other, but the goaltending has kept us in games. You really can’t put your finger on one thing. It’s a complete team effort.”

NOTES: The Devils placed veteran G Scott Clemmensen on waivers, and when no team claimed him, assigned him to their AHL affiliate in Albany, N.Y. ... The Devils recalled G Keith Kinkaid from Albany to serve as G Cory Schneider’s chief backup. ... The Devils also recalled RW Steve Bernier from Albany and sent LW Reid Boucher to Albany in his place. Bernier was placed on the Devils’ fourth line with C Stephen Gionta and LW Tuomo Ruutu. ... Blues C Paul Stastny was a late scratch from Tuesday night’s game. ... RW T.J. Oshie also remains on the shelf for St. Louis with a concussion. ... Devils D Jon Merrill did not participate in the optional pre-game skate and was scratched, with D Eric Gelinas taking his place.