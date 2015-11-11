Allen, Blues blank Devils

NEWARK, N.J. -- There was late-game drama, but it’s the kind that St. Louis Blues goaltender Jake Allen wasn’t too concerned about when the officials met to decide whether a shot by New Jersey Devils defenseman Damon Severson beat the final buzzer.

Like everything else Tuesday night at the Prudential Center, that decision went Allen’s way as the 25-year-old netminder recorded his second consecutive shutout and third of the season in a 2-0 win over the Devils.

“It’s more about getting wins, not really worried about the shutout, they’re secondary, little bonuses you can think about after the game,” Allen said. “But to put three wins together was big.”

Allen wasn’t nearly as busy as when he had to make a career-high 45 saves in a 4-0 win over Nashville on Saturday. He had to stop 24 shots, 13 combined in the final two periods as the Blues rallied from a slow start to dominant the Devils.

Two former Devils players combined to give the Blues (11-3-1) a 1-0 lead at 4:57 of the first period as right winger Martin Havlat scored his first goal of the season in his St. Louis debut with a snap shot high blocker side from the slot off a pass from center Scott Gomez.

Right winger Troy Brouwer also assisted on the goal by Havlat, who was signed to a one-year deal on Nov. 5.

“It feels great and we won so that’s even better,” Havlat said. “It’s nice to be part of the NHL hockey game. I still love the game so I‘m happy they gave me a chance.”

Blues coach Ken Hitchcock was particularly pleased with that line, especially Havlac’s first contribution in a Blues sweater.

“Martin is a good smart player and the way we’re built right now he helps us a lot,” Hitchcock said. “He’s got patience with the puck and that’s what we need. It allows me to use other people in certain situations, not tiring out young guys or putting young guys in tough spots so it’s a good add.”

The Blues, who won their third straight and sixth time in their last seven games, tacked onto their lead when left winger Magnus Paajarvi beat Schneider with a high snap shot from the right circle 3:28 into the third period. Center Alex Pietrangelo and right winger Dmitrij Jaskin assisted on Paajarvi’s first goal since scoring against Nashville on March 6, 2014.

After being outshot, 11-6, in a first period with few quality scoring chances for either team, the Blues had a 14-4 edge in the pivotal second period and never looked back.

“We simplified our game, our puck movement,” Blues defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk said. “We kept the puck to the strong side and tried to use our speed through the neutral zone. They were skating hard on us in the first period and we had to simply our breakouts and that worked for us.”

Conversely, the Devils had nothing to show for a strong first period and never got the response they needed when the Blues pushed in the second.

“St. Louis turned up the temperature in the second period and played real strong. We never got back to the level we were at in the first period,” Devils coach John Hynes said.

Once the Devils fell behind, it was difficult to play catch-up against the big and physical Blues.

“In the second we stopped moving our feet and looking back at it, as soon as we stopped moving our feet, it’s tough to battle a guy who is a foot taller than you,” Devils right winger Kyle Palmieri said. “When you’re standing still, you’re not going to win that battle 90 percent of the time.”

NOTES: Former Devils G Martin Brodeur is making an unfamiliar return to the Prudential Center as the Blues assistant general manager. “It’s always nice to come back,” he said. “I can’t wait to watch the game and see it on the other side. I never thought I was going to root against the Devils. Ever. But I will be tonight. I‘m not playing so it’s not as bad.” Brodeur will have his No. 30 retired by the Devils on Feb. 9. ... RW Martin Havlat made his Blues debut against the Devils. He joined the team two weeks ago on a professional tryout and was signed to a one-year deal. He was with the Devils a year ago, playing 40 games. ... D Eric Gelinas (third straight game) and LW Stefan Matteau (seventh straight game) were healthy scratches, while RW Tuomo Ruutu (right foot fracture) and LW Patrik Elias (right knee) were also out for the Devils. ... D Robert Bortuzzo and RW Ryan Reaves were healthy scratches for the Blues, while C Steve Ott (upper body), C Patrik Berglund (shoulder), LW Paul Stastny (foot) and LW Jaden Schwartz (ankle) were also out.