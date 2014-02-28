Preview: Blues at Ducks

After beginning the season nearly unbeatable at home (20-0-2), the Anaheim Ducks have stumbled in five of their last seven games at the Honda Center. The Ducks look to regain their footing and vie for their first season sweep of St. Louis when they return from the Olympic break to host the Blues on Friday. Team Canada representative Ryan Getzlaf collected a goal and an assist in both meetings with St. Louis as Anaheim skated to a 5-2 win on Dec. 7 and a 3-2 triumph on Jan. 18 - both on the road.

The victories were the Ducks’ fourth and fifth in six contests against the Blues, which is par for the course considering the latter’s struggles against the California-based clubs. St. Louis has dropped seven of its last eight meetings versus the Golden State teams. The Blues opened their three-game road trip by being shut out for the first time this season with a 1-0 setback at Vancouver on Wednesday.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), Prime Ticket (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE BLUES (39-13-6): St. Louis generated little offensive consistency on Wednesday, prompting United States Olympian T.J. Oshie to label the effort as “pretty sluggish.” Coach Ken Hitchcock, who served as an assistant for Team Canada during the Olympics, noted a decided difference in terms of play by his team in the third period. “I didn’t think we had the energy in the third period that we did in the end of the first and the second,” Hitchcock said. Perhaps Jaden Schwartz will ignite the Blues as he scored in three of the previous four games heading into the break as well as both contests versus Anaheim this season.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (41-14-5): Getzlaf was on quite the roll prior to the Olympics, scoring four goals in five games to boost his total to a career-high 29 on the season. Fellow Canadian Olympian Corey Perry snapped a three-game drought with a goal in Anaheim’s 5-2 triumph over Nashville on Feb. 8. Swede Jakob Silfverberg settled for silver in Sochi and recorded just one assist in his eight contests leading up to the break.

OVERTIME

1. Anaheim RW Teemu Selanne seized the bronze and was named MVP of the Olympic tournament. The future Hall-of-Famer hasn’t scored since tallying twice in a 9-1 win over Vancouver on Jan. 15.

2. The Blues are 0-for-21 on the power play in their last four contests and 1-for-9 in two meetings with the Ducks.

3. Despite struggling throughout the season, Anaheim scored on two of its five opportunities with the man advantage versus St. Louis.

PREDICTION: Blues 2, Ducks 1