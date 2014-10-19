Preview: Blues at Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks look to extend their winning streak as they continue their five-game homestand Sunday against the St. Louis Blues. Anaheim began its string of contests at Honda Center with a 2-1 triumph over Minnesota on Friday. The Ducks fell behind early in the second period, but Andrew Cogliano tied the contest with a short-handed goal 4:02 into the third and Corey Perry snapped the deadlock with 8:25 remaining, giving his team its fourth straight victory.

St. Louis is concluding a three-game road trip on which it has posted a 1-0-1 record. Two days after dropping a 1-0 shootout decision at Los Angeles, the Blues breezed to a 6-1 victory in Arizona on Saturday. Jaden Schwartz registered his first career hat trick and added an assist as six players recorded at least two points for St. Louis, which matched its goal total from its first three games of the campaign.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), Prime Ticket (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE BLUES (2-1-1): Saturday’s victory came at a price as St. Louis lost Paul Stastny to an upper-body injury on his first shift of the contest. The veteran center, who was favoring his left hand as he returned to the locker room, is certain to miss Sunday’s game and could be out even longer. Brian Elliott, who is expected to start in goal, hopes to end his six-game winless streak (0-4-2) against the Ducks.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (4-1-0): Perry is tied for second in the NHL with five goals, one behind league leader Rick Nash of the New York Rangers. The former Hart Trophy winner has registered at least one point in each of Anaheim’s five games this season. Perry was not surprised the Ducks were able to overcome their third-period deficit against Minnesota. “At any time, we can come back and keep the game going,” he said. “It’s not exactly the way we drew it up, but we’ll take the two points.”

OVERTIME

1. Anaheim G Frederik Andersen has posted eight consecutive victories dating back to last season.

2. St. Louis enters with the second-best power play in the league (33.3 percent) after going 4-for-4 against Arizona on Saturday.

3. The Ducks swept the three-game series between the clubs last season, are 6-0-1 in the last seven overall matchups and have won seven straight home meetings with the Blues.

PREDICTION: Ducks 5, Blues 2