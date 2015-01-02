Preview: Blues at Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks look to avoid their first losing streak in over a month as they continue their eight-game homestand against the St. Louis Blues on Friday. Anaheim began the lengthy stay at Honda Center with an overtime victory over Vancouver before suffering a 3-0 loss to San Jose on Wednesday. It was the fourth defeat in seven contests for the Ducks, but they haven’t dropped consecutive decisions since falling to Chicago and the Sharks on Nov. 28 and 29, respectively.

St. Louis is coming off its fifth loss in six overall contests and fourth straight on the road, a 3-2 setback at Nashville on Tuesday in the opener of its four-game trip. The Blues held a 2-1 lead late in the second period but let it slip away in Brian Elliott’s return to the crease. The veteran goaltender made 44 saves in his first appearance after missing 14 games with a lower-body injury.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), Prime Ticket (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE BLUES (22-12-3): Jaden Schwartz was upgraded to day-to-day after participating in Thursday’s practice. The 22-year-old, who has missed six games with a foot injury suffered on Dec. 16 at Los Angeles, wore a red no-contact jersey as he impressed coach Ken Hitchcock. “It was really good. He went an hour,” Hitchcock told the team’s website. “We’re hoping he’s really turned a corner and is getting close to ready to play.”

ABOUT THE DUCKS (24-9-6): Corey Perry’s return to the lineup was an unsuccessful one as the former Hart Trophy winner was unable to help generate any offense and finished with a minus-2 rating. Perry was back from a knee injury that sidelined him for 10 games, a stretch during which the Ducks posted a 7-2-1 record. Anaheim has won eight straight home meetings with the Blues since suffering a 5-0 loss on Oct. 17, 2009.

OVERTIME

1. Blues D Chris Butler has scored in each of his last two games after netting two goals over his previous 96 contests.

2. Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf had his eight-game point streak snapped Wednesday as he failed to land on the scoresheet for just the second time in 15 contests.

3. Anaheim and St. Louis split their first two meetings this season, with each team posting a shutout victory at home.

PREDICTION: Ducks 3, Blues 2