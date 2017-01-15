Preview: Blues at Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks attempt to extend their winning streak and increase their lead in the Pacific Division when they open a three-game homestand Sunday against the St. Louis Blues. Anaheim posted a 3-0 triumph at Arizona on Saturday for its third consecutive victory and has outscored the opposition 9-1 during the run.

John Gibson, who has allowed a total of five goals with two shutouts in his last five starts, is expected to be back in the crease after serving as the backup during Jonathan Bernier's blanking of the Coyotes. St. Louis also is coming off a shutout victory Saturday as it blanked San Jose 4-0 to improve to 1-1-0 on its California trip. Defenseman Colton Parayko notched a goal and an assist for his fourth multipoint performance of the season while Carter Hutton made 23 saves en route to his fifth career blanking as the Blues avoided a third straight overall loss. Paul Stastny hopes to remain hot for St. Louis, as he has collected six points (three goals) over his last five contest.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, NHL Network, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), Prime Ticket (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE BLUES (22-16-5): Jaden Schwartz recorded an assist against the Sharks, leaving him one shy of 100 for his career. The 24-year-old left wing is on a three-game assist streak but is mired in a nine-game goal-scoring drought. David Perron scored his first goal in seven games Saturday and is five away from 100 as a member of the Blues.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (24-13-8): Corey Perry notched his 359th career assist Saturday, leaving him 10 shy of tying Paul Kariya for third place on the franchise list. The 31-year-old Perry also needs three points to reach 700 for his career. Captain Ryan Getzlaf is riding a four-game point streak after being kept off the scoresheet in his previous four contests.

OVERTIME

1. Ducks C Ryan Kesler has scored six of his team-leading 18 goals over his last seven games but has gone eight contests without an assist.

2. St. Louis LW Alex Steen is one of only two players in the league (San Jose's Joe Thornton) to register 10 or more power-play assists without scoring a goal with the man advantage.

3. Anaheim D Kevin Bieksa's next assist will be the 200th of his career.

PREDICTION: Ducks 3, Blues 2