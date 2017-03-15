Preview: Blues at Ducks

The St. Louis Blues are singing a much different tune over the last week-and-a-half, scoring 16 goals during their five-game winning streak on the heels of mustering just six in their five-game swoon. Clutching the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference, the visiting Blues could move into third place in the Central Division on Wednesday by completing a season sweep of the Anaheim Ducks.

Jake Allen, who has turned aside 120 of 125 shots in his last four starts, made 38 saves on Monday as St. Louis began its three-game road trip through California with a 3-1 victory over Los Angeles. "Just trying to give the guys an honest chance every single night. I think that's my objective from here on out," said the 26-year-old Allen, who has matched a career high in victories (26), set last season. Fellow goaltender Jonathan Bernier has also been trending in the right direction in place of a then-injured John Gibson, securing the NHL's Second Star of the Week honors on Monday following a 3-0-0 mark with one shutout, a 1.62 goals-against average and .948 save percentage. The 28-year-old made 25 saves in Sunday's 5-2 win over Washington, but Gibson likely will get the nod for his second start in six days versus St. Louis after turning aside 31 shots in a 4-3 setback on Friday.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, NBCSN, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), NHL.TV

ABOUT THE BLUES (36-27-5): Vladimir Tarasenko has been on a goal-scoring binge, netting 13 of his team-leading 32 tallies over his last 21 games. The 25-year-old Russian added to his club-best point total (61) by joining fellow forward Paul Stastny in scoring and setting up a goal last week against Anaheim while Alexander Steen has posted a goal and an assist in each of his last two outings. Patrik Berglund, who has a tally and an assist in his last two games, capped a two-goal performance by scoring 51 seconds into overtime of a 2-1 triumph over the Ducks on Jan. 15.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (36-23-10): Captain Ryan Getzlaf recorded his second three-point performance in four games by collecting a goal and two assists versus the Capitals. "I definitely feel like it's time to turn it up and play a little bit better,” the 31-year-old Getzlaf told the Orange County Register of his stretch of 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in his last 10 games. "Trying to work on those things throughout the season and get better as we go along." Former Hart Trophy winner Corey Perry (two goals, assist) and Ryan Kesler (one goal, two assists) also turned in three-point performances, giving the former three tallies in his last three games while the latter ended an 11-game goal drought.

OVERTIME

1. Anaheim C Rickard Rakell has scored seven of his team-leading 29 goals over the last eight games and tallied in both games versus St. Louis this season.

2. The Blues have won eight of their last 11 road contests, permitting just 12 non-empty-net goals in that span.

3. The Ducks have won five of their last six home games and sport a 12-4-1 mark at the Honda Center since Jan. 1.

PREDICTION: Ducks 2, Blues 1