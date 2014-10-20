Andersen posts first shutout as Ducks blank Blues

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The top team in the Western Conference during the 2013-14 regular season, the Anaheim Ducks are back perched atop the standings.

The Ducks earned their fifth consecutive victory Sunday, winning 3-0 over the St. Louis Blues in front of 15,687 fans at Honda Center.

Anaheim (5-1-0) has 10 points, tied with the Montreal Canadiens for the best total league-wide.

“I thought in Buffalo we played a perfect game, but this was pretty close as far as doing the things that we wanted to do,” Anaheim coach Bruce Boudreau said. “We caught them at a good time when they had played three out of four on the road.”

Ducks goaltender Frederik Andersen improved to 5-0 on the season and posted his first career shutout. He faced just four first-period shots but ended up with 28 saves.

Related Coverage Preview: Blues at Ducks

“You’re always confident when you’ve got Freddie in the net,” Anaheim left winger Matt Beleskey said. “He’s so poised. You never see him panicking or getting out of position.”

The Ducks got two power-play goals from defenseman Sami Vatanen plus the game-winner from Beleskey. They now have six power-play goals in six games, while their penalty kill stifled a Blues power play that went 4-for-4 against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.

“They were just better across the board,” Blues coach Ken Hitchcock said. “Quicker, more competitive on pucks, their puck support was better. We took two thirds of the game to get going, and by then it was too late.”

Anaheim got on the board just 1:37 into the game when an innocent dump-in banked off the glass behind the net and hit a linesman’s skate. The loose puck yielded a shot from the top of the faceoff circle that Beleskey powered past powered past Blues goalie Brian Elliott (22 saves).

The goal was Beleskey’s fourth of season, placing him second on the team, behind only right winger Corey Perry. The former Hart Trophy winner has five.

“He’s got a great shot,” Boudreau said of Beleskey. “Maybe he believes in his shot now, whereas he never believed in it before.”

The Ducks made it 2-0 on a power play as Vatanen’s 55-foot shot found the net through a screen from center William Karlsson with 2:07 to play in the first period.

“I think we move more,” Vatanen said of the Ducks’ surging power play. “We pass the puck faster, we just move the puck and shoot it.”

Anaheim also captured a decisive 3-0 edge with a man advantage. Fluid puck movement culminated in a cross-ice feed from center Ryan Getzlaf to Vatanen in the left slot, who finished a backdoor play by firing the puck into an open net with 4:23 remaining in the second period.

Vatanen scored his first and second goals of the season and recorded his first career multi-goal game.

“He’s learned a lot along the way, and I think that’s showing up this year,” Getzlaf, who contributed two assists, said of Vatanen.

St. Louis was playing its third game in four nights after a 1-0 shootout loss in Los Angeles on Thursday and a 6-1 rout of Arizona on Saturday. The Blues got off to a sluggish start, registering no shots on goal in the first 12 minutes Sunday.

“It’s common knowledge that you’re going to be tired,” Elliott said. “That’s what you have to battle through, and we can’t make any excuses for that.”

NOTES: With Sunday’s win, Anaheim G Frederik Andersen joins Ross Brooks (Boston Bruins, 1972-73 to 1973-74) as the only goalies in NHL history to win at least 25 of his first 30 NHL decisions. Andersen is now 25-5-0 in his career, 5-0-0 this season. ... Blues C Paul Stastny missed Sunday’s game. He sustained an upper-body injury in the first minute of Saturday’s victory over the Arizona Coyotes. LW Magnus Paajarvi dressed in his place. ... St. Louis recalled D Petteri Lindbohm from the AHL Chicago Wolves, and he was inserted into the lineup over veteran D Jordan Leopold on Sunday. ... Blues D Carl Gunnarsson missed his fifth consecutive game with a hip injury. ... LW Chris Porter replaced C Jori Lehtera in the St. Louis lineup. ... Anaheim coach Bruce Boudreau said G John Gibson would be recalled from AHL Norfolk to rejoin the team Monday. ... C Rickard Rakell returned to the Anaheim lineup after being a healthy scratch Friday. ... Anaheim LW Dany Heatley (groin) and RW Kyle Palmieri (ankle) each missed his sixth straight game.