Preview: Blues at Flames

The St. Louis Blues attempt to extend their winning streak when they continue their three-game road trip through Western Canada against the Calgary Flames on Thursday. St. Louis began its trek Tuesday with its sixth consecutive victory, a 5-2 triumph over Edmonton. Captain David Backes snapped a 2-2 tie with a power-play goal midway through the second period and Vladimir Tarasenko recorded a tally and an assist as the Blues improved to 8-0-1 in their last nine contests.

Calgary’s fortunes are trending in the opposite direction as it last lost five of six games since posting a 4-3 shootout victory over St. Louis at home on Dec. 23. The Flames were shut out in four of the five defeats, including a 6-0 rout in Phoenix on Tuesday. Calgary has been blanked a total of five times this season, with all coming over its last 10 games.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), RSN West (Calgary)

ABOUT THE BLUES (30-7-5): Brian Elliott continued his superb season Tuesday, making 16 saves en route to his seventh consecutive win. The 28-year-old has posted a 1.86 goals-against average and three shutouts in going 13-1-2, with his lone regulation loss coming at San Jose on Nov. 29. Right wing T.J. Oshie was injured late in Tuesday’s contest on a knee-on-knee hit by Edmonton’s Taylor Hall and is day-to-day.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (15-22-6): Reto Berra has played well over his last 10 games but has received minimal offensive support. The Swiss Olympian has allowed more than three goals only twice in that span, but Calgary has netted more than one tally just once. Two members of the Flames hit milestones Tuesday as Lee Stempniak appeared in his 600th NHL game while defenseman Ladislav Smid played in his 500th contest.

OVERTIME

1. The Blues are one of three teams with at least 30 wins this season. Anaheim and Pittsburgh each have registered 32 victories.

2. Calgary has scored a total of one goal in losing its last four home games.

3. The teams split their first two meetings, with St. Louis posting a 3-2 home victory on Nov. 7.

PREDICTION: Blues 5, Flames 1