Preview: Blues at Flames

The St. Louis Blues look to continue their dominance of the Calgary Flames when they play the second contest of a six-game road trip Tuesday. The Blues have won 10 of their last 13 meetings with the Flames — including outscoring Calgary by a whopping 12-2 margin to claim all three contests in 2014-15.

Signed to an eight-year, $60 million deal in the summer, Vladimir Tarasenko has picked up where he left off with two goals and an assist this season and has three of each in his last five meetings with the Flames. Calgary’s Johnny Gaudreau also has gotten out of the blocks in a hurry by setting up a pair of goals before his overtime winner gave his team a 3-2 victory over Vancouver on Saturday. “You can’t teach to be great in big moments, and this guy has got it,” Flames coach Bob Hartley told the Calgary Sun. “Every time that I see that (Gaudreau) has the puck on his stick, I feel that we have a chance to win. That’s who he is and that’s the way he plays.”

ABOUT THE BLUES (1-1-0): Alexander Steen joined Tarasenko in recording a goal and an assist in St. Louis’ 3-2 setback to Minnesota on Saturday. Steen scored twice in the Blues’ 4-0 victory over the Flames on March 17, with Brian Elliott turning aside all 25 shots he faced to record his franchise-best 21st shutout with the team. Elliott is expected to be back in net versus Calgary after stopping 23 of 24 shots in a 3-1 season-opening victory over Edmonton on Thursday.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (1-1-0): The top line of Gaudreau, Sean Monahan and veteran Jiri Hudler have nine of the team’s 11 points in 2015-16 after the trio combined for 85 of the team’s 241 goals scored last season (35.3 percent). The 21-year-old Monahan resides two points shy of 100 for his career but has just one — a goal — in six encounters with the Blues. Hudler also has struggled against St. Louis, recording just five goals in 43 meetings.

OVERTIME

1. St. Louis captain David Backes (two goals, three assists) and C Paul Stastny (one goal, four assists) each amassed five points versus Calgary last season.

2. Flames G Jonas Hiller lost all three decisions to the Blues last season, but still owns a 9-7-1 career mark against them.

3. St. Louis rookie C Robby Fabbri is sidelined indefinitely with a concussion.

