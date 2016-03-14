Preview: Blues at Flames

The surging St. Louis Blues are playing their best hockey at the most opportune time of the season and will carry a six-game winning streak into Monday night’s clash against the host Calgary Flames. St. Louis pulled into a tie with Dallas atop the Central Division with a 5-4 win over the Stars on Saturday.

The Blues’ run of six straight wins is a season high and they did it by running an impressive gauntlet during the past week. St. Louis knocked off playoff contenders Minnesota, Chicago and Anaheim before outlasting Dallas in the opening of a five-game road trip. “This was a week where if you had said we were going to go 4-0, I think everybody would have been shocked,” Blues coach Ken Hitchcock said. “So we’re really happy.” The sagging Flames dipped to 1-1-1 on their six-game homestand with a lackluster 4-1 loss to Arizona on Friday.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), Sportsnet West (Calgary)

ABOUT THE BLUES (41-20-9): St. Louis is trying not to get caught up in potential playoff scenarios and avoiding what figures to be a brutal series between the Nos. 2 and 3 teams in the rugged Central. “I think you’re overthinking it if you’re trying to place yourself in a certain position,” defenseman Alex Pietrangelo said. “Anything can happen here in the next couple weeks.” Vladimir Tarasenko has scored three times in the past two games and is one shy of 100 goals for his career.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (28-35-5): Defenseman Dennis Wideman returned to the lineup Friday night after the NHL reduced his suspension from 20 games to 10 earlier in the day for cross-checking linesman Don Henderson, who is out for the season. “As far as the ruling goes, I‘m happy it was reduced to 10 games,” Wideman said. “I still maintain that it was completely accidental and I had no intent on hitting Donnie at all.” Mikael Backlund has scored in four of his last five games.

OVERTIME

1. Blues G Jake Allen, who has won six straight starts, is 2-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average versus Calgary.

2. Flames coach Bob Hartley listed D T.J. Brodie as doubtful and F Sam Bennett as out for Monday’s game.

3. Blues F Paul Stastny, riding a three-game point streak, has 20 goals and 52 points in 45 games against the Flames.

PREDICTION: Blues 4, Flames 2