Preview: Blues at Flames

Goaltending was a nightmare last season for the Calgary Flames, which hoped to solidify the problem by acquiring Brian Elliott from the St. Louis Blues. The transition has turned out to be rocky for Calgary and Elliott, who is winless in three starts as the Blues pay a visit to Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday.

It's unclear if Elliott will get the nod against his former teammates after he fell to 0-3-0 with an unsightly 4.72 goals-against average following Thursday's 4-2 home loss to Carolina. “It’s not a whole-game issue — it’s just slight breakdowns here and there,” Elliott told reporters. “And it starts with me. I have to make a save here and there, too, to keep us in it." St. Louis won its first three games before dropping the first two legs of its three-game trek through Western Canada, scoring one goal apiece in losses to Vancouver and Edmonton. The Blues had won six straight meetings with the Flames before dropping a 7-4 decision in Calgary on March 14.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), Sportsnet (Calgary)

ABOUT THE BLUES (3-1-1): Jake Allen had supplanted Elliott as the No. 1 netminder last season until an injury opened the door for the latter to carry St. Louis to the Western Conference final. Allen, who is 2-0-0 lifetime versus Calgary, is off to a strong start with two goals allowed in each of his four outings. "We've really wasted some great goaltending displays by Jake," coach Ken Hitchcock told reporters. "He's been outstanding and given us a chance to win both of these last two games."

ABOUT THE FLAMES (1-3-1): While Elliott has struggled, Calgary's power play has been a disaster. The Flames' lone goal with the man advantage came in the season opener and they are 0-for-19 since, including failing on six chances in each of the last two games. “I think our confidence is lost, maybe, on our power play, and that’s what we have to get back," coach Glen Gulutzan told reporters. "To me, that’s the focal point — getting a bit of mojo on that and getting some run support for our goalie.”

OVERTIME

1. Flames F Troy Brouwer, who spent last season with St. Louis, scored his third goal on Thursday.

2. Blues F Vladimir Tarasenko has recorded four goals and 10 points in 11 games versus Calgary.

3. Flames F Johnny Gaudreau scored his first goal Thursday but has not tallied in six games against the Blues.

PREDICTION: Blues 4, Flames 2