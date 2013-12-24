(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout)

Flames 4, Blues 3 (SO): Joe Colborne scored in the first round for the lone goal of the shootout after captain Mark Giordano tied it with 4.2 seconds left in regulation as host Calgary rallied to stun St. Louis.

Jiri Hudler and Michael Cammalleri also scored as the Flames erased a two-goal deficit in the third period to halt a four-game winless drought (0-2-2). Reto Berra made 32 saves and denied all three attempts in the shootout to kick off a five-game homestand with a victory.

Jaden Schwartz and Magnus Paajarvi scored 44 seconds apart in the second period and defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk notched a power-play goal for the Blues, who fell to 5-1-2 in their last eight. Jaroslav Halak made 26 saves.

Hudler answered Shattenkirk’s first-period power-play tally with a goal of his own on the man advantage at 12:06 of the second period, beating Halak from the bottom of the left circle. The Blues answered in quick fashion when Schwartz buried a rebound from the slot just over 1 1/2 minutes later before Paajarvi skated across the crease to tuck in another rebound for a 3-1 edge with 5:27 left in the period.

The Flames responded in kind in the third period when Cammalleri cut the deficit to one with 8:55 to play, burying a no-look pass from Maxim Lapierre. Giordano sent the crowd into a frenzy with a one-timer from the right dot to send it into overtime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Blues D Jay Bouwmeester, who was traded to St. Louis from Calgary last season, picked up his 22nd assist on the goal by Schwartz, his seventh in 11 games. ... The Flames received bad news on the injury front, learning that F Curtis Glencross will be sidelined eight weeks with a high-ankle sprain and D Kris Russell will miss four to six weeks with an MCL sprain. D Blair Jones (torn meniscus) is out indefinitely. ... Blues RW Chris Stewart assisted on Shattenkirk’s goal to give him six points in his last three games